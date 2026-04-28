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Former Cardinal Josh Mauro Passes Away

Defensive lineman, who spent parts of six seasons in Arizona, was 35

Apr 28, 2026 at 03:58 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

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Josh Mauro had three different stints with the Cardinals on the defensive line, first playing a heavy role on the Bruce Arians teams from 2014-2017 -- starting 13 games in 2016 -- and then coming in twice to help after injuries struck Kliff Kingsbury's team in 2020 and 2021.

His stats were not eye-popping. He had four sacks in 55 career games with the Cardinals (he also spent seasons with the Raiders and Giants.) But once, coming off that 2016 season, he emphasized the team "is bigger than you."

"It's bigger than you making plays, it's bigger than getting your name called, it's bigger than the newspaper having your numbers," Mauro said.

That's the guy I thought of with the news Tuesday he had died, only 35 years old.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Josh Mauro," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him. We extend our deepest condolences to everyone grieving this loss."

In 2020, when Zach Allen ended up on IR, then-defensive coordinator Vance Joseph noted that with the signing of Mauro, "we replaced Zach with an older Zach."

Mauro never reached the heights that Allen did in his career. But he was an excellent belly-of-the-roster player, doing what needed to be done. Adrian Wilson, who was in the Cardinals' front office during Mauro's stints in the desert, said as much on Twitter.

"Prayers go out to Josh Mauro and his family," Wilson wrote. "Had the opportunity to be around Josh for several years with BA. Always in shape, always was ready to go wherever he got that call. One of the things I respected most about him. You could depend on him."

Practice 211230 Player Gallery-6 Josh Mauro December 2021
Derek Spencer/Arizona Cardinals

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