 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Marcus Freeman Makes Clear His Love For Jeremiyah Love

Notre Dame coach praises Cardinals running back, as well as son of former Cardinals wide receiver

Apr 29, 2026 at 12:25 PM
Author Image
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Marcus Freeman couldn't stop praising his former Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. In itself, that is no surprise. But as the Fighting Irish coach talked Wednesday about the Cardinals' first-round draft pick on an episode of the Cardinals Cover 2 podcast, he also was willing to consider Love's big talk already about wanting to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday.

It isn't that it won't take a lot of work, work that Love still needs to do, Freeman acknowledged. But he wasn't surprised that Love has talked about it, nor would he be surprised if Love can get there some day.

"He has the ability and the skillset and want-to to make that come to fruition," Freeman said.

Everyone knows Love's ability to run the ball. But after Love said the other day how much he likes pass protecting, Freeman said Love had improved in that area tremendously during his time in South Bend, including as a lead blocker when others run. "He's a powerful, powerful human being," Freeman said.

Perhaps even more importantly, Freeman's analysis of Love as a pass catcher is that it ratchets the running back to the next level. Love spent most of the spring in 2025 at wide receiver just working on that part of his game, and Freeman admitted Notre Dame wanted to use him more outside -- until they just decided to let him do damage out of the backfield as the season went on.

"I truly believe if he wanted to play full time wideout he would be really successful in the NFL at doing that," Freeman said. "That's how natural and good he is at it."

Speaking of Hall of Fame and Cardinals connections, Freeman also was asked about Devin Fitzgerald, the son of new Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald. Devin graduated early from Phoenix Brophy Prep to enroll in Notre Dame this spring and was part of spring ball.

"He's already made quite an impact," Freeman said. "(In practice) he made a one-handed catch and the players started yelling 'Little Larry.' He'll do some things that remind you of his father. He's made some crazy catches. He's constantly improving. He's one of those guys who is going to be a really good player for this football team. He has improved a lot just since he got here."

Jeremiyah Love (left) and Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman
Adam Hunger/AP
Jeremiyah Love (left) and Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman

Related Content

news

Former Cardinal Josh Mauro Passes Away

Defensive lineman, who spent parts of six seasons in Arizona, was 35

news

On The Edge, A Love Fest, And Cardinals Draft Aftermath

news

Understanding The Love Pick And A 'Good Spot' With Brissett

Ossenfort said he has been talking with veteran QB

news

Could Cardinals Fall In Love With Running Back At 3 In Draft?

Notre Dame product becoming hot topic at top of Thursday's selections

news

Cardinals Pick Up 5th-Year Option For Paris Johnson Jr.

Extension remains possible for 2023 first-round choice

news

James Conner To Announce Second-Day Cardinals Draft Picks

Running back becomes latest player - or former player - with honor

news

Saying Goodbye To Coach Mac With A Story - Or Many Stories

Dave McGinnis was one-of-a-kind for his time in Cardinals history

news

Michael Wilson Finds Way To Keep Going Though Churchill Quote

Wide receiver was prepared for 2025's shoulder tap

news

Production Drew Mike LaFleur To Both Tyler Allgeier, James Conner

Cardinals have top two backs with similar playstyles

news

Joint Practices Important To Mike LaFleur; Green Bay The Likely Spot

Cardinals waiting for league OK as coach seeks to avoid August heat

news

Paris Johnson Jr. Looking Mobile And Agile As Offseason Work Approaches

Tackle's knee healthy in video about workouts

Advertising