Cardinals Pick Up 5th-Year Option For Paris Johnson Jr.

Paris Johnson Jr. was the first draft pick for Monti Ossenfort as Cardinals GM, and the left tackle was always expected to be around long term

The first step came on Thursday, when Ossenfort confirmed that the team had picked up Johnson's fifth-year option. His deal was going to be up after the 2026 season; now he is under contract through 2027 (with a salary scheduled for about $19 million.) Often the option picked up is a precursor to an eventual contract extension.

Ossenfort said he talked to Johnson about the option and called Johnson "a great example of what we want our locker room to be about and we think he's an ascending player."

"We want him around for a long time," Ossenfort added, although he didn't get specific about any contract extension yet. (Ossenfort did note generally about potential contract extensions this offseason, in context of what the Cardinals spent in free agency this year.)

"The two coolest parts about him is, one, he hasn't scratched the surface and two, he's willing to work," coach Mike LaFleur said.

Johnson stepped in as an immediate starter as a rookie at right tackle, playing every snap in 2023. He moved to left tackle in 2024 as an anchor on the line, although he missed time at the end of each season with knee injuries, ending up on Injured Reserve.