Cardinals Sign Kaleb Proctor To Rookie Deal

And then there was one.

Kaleb Proctor, the Cardinals fourth-round pick, signed his four-year rookie contract on Monday. That leaves third-round quarterback Carson Beck as the only Cardinals draftee yet to sign.

It is a bittersweet moment for Proctor considering he is expected significant time during his rookie year. The defensive lineman tore his meniscus during OTAs. Coach Mike LaFleur did not rule out that it could be for the entire season.

The injury, however, does not impact contract details. Unsigned players sign a waiver prior to OTAs guaranteeing their deal even if they get hurt.

There is optimism towards what Proctor can bring to the Cardinals defense once he returns. The Southland Conference Player of the Year had 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks during his senior season at Southeastern Louisiana University.