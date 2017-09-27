Carson Palmer's Performance Brings Hope

"I'll be more encouraged when we see them (Thursday)," Arians said. "The fact that they're allowed to practice doesn't mean they're back in football shape. You know what I mean? You miss three weeks, and the game's really fast, and this is one heck of a defensive line."

Others limited were wide receiver John Brown (quad), tight end Jermaine Gresham (ribs), wide receiver J.J. Nelson (hamstring), tackle John Wetzel (biceps) and linebacker Chandler Jones (chest).

Money linebacker Deone Bucannon practiced in full, which should put him on track to make his season debut against the 49ers. Guard Alex Boone (chest) didn't practice.

For the 49ers, linebacker Reuben Foster (ankle), safety Eric Reid (knee) and tackle Joe Staley (not injury related) did not practice. Running back Carlos Hyde (hip), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (concussion), safety Jaquiski Tartt (concussion) and linebacker Brock Coyle (concussion) were limited.

49ERS PLANNING PREGAME DEMONSTRATION

San Francisco played on Thursday night in Week 3, a day before President Donald Trump's comments about firing players who kneel in protest during the national anthem.

The Cardinals locked arms as a sign of unity on Monday night in response to those remarks, and the 49ers plan on doing some sort of demonstration Sunday in their first game since the controversy, coach Kyle Shanahan said. Shanahan said he has helped facilitate the discussion and will support whatever decision is made, but the players will decide how to respond.

"I know our guys are going to come up with something to do as a team," Shanahan said. "I don't think we've fully decided yet, but I'm sure just like (the Cardinals) did on Monday night -- we haven't had that opportunity yet -- but I'm sure we'll do something."

PALMER'S FAITH IN VELDHEER

Right tackle Jared Veldheer has been criticized for his poor start to the season. Palmer has been teammates with him dating back to their days in Oakland together, and believes improvement is coming.