 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Carson Palmer's Performance Brings Hope

Notes: QB played "lights out" against Dallas; Iupati, Humphries expect to play; 49ers to demonstrate

Sep 27, 2017 at 08:44 AM
Author Image
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

PalmerNotesMAIN.jpg


Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer had his best game of the season against the Cowboys on Monday night.


A team that has a quarterback has a chance.

The Cardinals have a host of problems on offense, from protection to injuries to an anemic running game, but Carson Palmer bounced back in a big way on Monday night against the Cowboys, allowing for hope that better times are ahead.

"I don't think our quarterback could have played any better," coach Bruce Arians said on Tuesday after watching the tape. "He was lights out from start to finish. Even getting hit that many times, he moved his feet great. He was around the pocket. He was the quarterback I knew we'd see all year, and we can win with Carson playing like that."

Palmer finished the game 29-of-48 passing for 325 yards and two touchdowns despite getting sacked six times and regularly pressured. He didn't throw an interception after tossing four in the first two games, which led Arians to go on SiriusXM NFL Radio and proclaim the latest version of Palmer "the best I've seen him in about two or three years."

That statement may be hyperbolic considering Palmer was second in the MVP voting in 2015, but the turnaround was critical, and that type of performance is something a 1-2 Cardinals team needs again Sunday against the 49ers.

"That's the way I've seen him practice the whole time," Arians said. "He's practiced extremely well, and from the start to the finish, that's what I would anticipate to see the rest of the season."

Palmer, who is famously even-keeled, did not puff his chest Wednesday. He said he was more concerned with losing by double-digits to the Cowboys than his play.

"I'm not focused on myself whatsoever," Palmer said. "I'm focused on execution. I think back to the last game and down there at the end of the game, I could have executed better and gotten it closer and given us a better chance. That part's frustrating, and when you're frustrated like that, it's hard to think about anything else."

HUMPHRIES, IUPATI EXPECT TO RETURN SUNDAY

Left tackle D.J. Humphries (knee) and left guard Mike Iupati (triceps) were limited in practice on Wednesday and both said they are confident they will return to the lineup against the 49ers after missing two games.

Arians was still tempering his enthusiasm.

"I'll be more encouraged when we see them (Thursday)," Arians said. "The fact that they're allowed to practice doesn't mean they're back in football shape. You know what I mean? You miss three weeks, and the game's really fast, and this is one heck of a defensive line."

Others limited were wide receiver John Brown (quad), tight end Jermaine Gresham (ribs), wide receiver J.J. Nelson (hamstring), tackle John Wetzel (biceps) and linebacker Chandler Jones (chest).

Money linebacker Deone Bucannon practiced in full, which should put him on track to make his season debut against the 49ers. Guard Alex Boone (chest) didn't practice.

For the 49ers, linebacker Reuben Foster (ankle), safety Eric Reid (knee) and tackle Joe Staley (not injury related) did not practice. Running back Carlos Hyde (hip), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (concussion), safety Jaquiski Tartt (concussion) and linebacker Brock Coyle (concussion) were limited.

49ERS PLANNING PREGAME DEMONSTRATION

San Francisco played on Thursday night in Week 3, a day before President Donald Trump's comments about firing players who kneel in protest during the national anthem.

The Cardinals locked arms as a sign of unity on Monday night in response to those remarks, and the 49ers plan on doing some sort of demonstration Sunday in their first game since the controversy, coach Kyle Shanahan said. Shanahan said he has helped facilitate the discussion and will support whatever decision is made, but the players will decide how to respond.

"I know our guys are going to come up with something to do as a team," Shanahan said. "I don't think we've fully decided yet, but I'm sure just like (the Cardinals) did on Monday night -- we haven't had that opportunity yet -- but I'm sure we'll do something."

PALMER'S FAITH IN VELDHEER

Right tackle Jared Veldheer has been criticized for his poor start to the season. Palmer has been teammates with him dating back to their days in Oakland together, and believes improvement is coming.

"I've got as much respect and trust in Jared as I've had in any offensive lineman I've ever played with, and I've played with Jared for six years," Palmer said. "He was protecting my blind side for a long time, and now he's on the other side. I talked to him today. … The way he works, the way he prepares, I just know he'll bounce back, and I have faith in him."

Cheerleaders At The Cowboys Game

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders at the 2017 home opener against the Cowboys

No Title
1 / 69
No Title
2 / 69
No Title
3 / 69
No Title
4 / 69
No Title
5 / 69
No Title
6 / 69
No Title
7 / 69
No Title
8 / 69
No Title
9 / 69
No Title
10 / 69
No Title
11 / 69
No Title
12 / 69
No Title
13 / 69
No Title
14 / 69
No Title
15 / 69
No Title
16 / 69
No Title
17 / 69
No Title
18 / 69
No Title
19 / 69
No Title
20 / 69
No Title
21 / 69
No Title
22 / 69
No Title
23 / 69
No Title
24 / 69
No Title
25 / 69
No Title
26 / 69
No Title
27 / 69
No Title
28 / 69
No Title
29 / 69
No Title
30 / 69
No Title
31 / 69
No Title
32 / 69
No Title
33 / 69
No Title
34 / 69
No Title
35 / 69
No Title
36 / 69
No Title
37 / 69
No Title
38 / 69
No Title
39 / 69
No Title
40 / 69
No Title
41 / 69
No Title
42 / 69
No Title
43 / 69
No Title
44 / 69
No Title
45 / 69
No Title
46 / 69
No Title
47 / 69
No Title
48 / 69
No Title
49 / 69
No Title
50 / 69
No Title
51 / 69
No Title
52 / 69
No Title
53 / 69
No Title
54 / 69
No Title
55 / 69
No Title
56 / 69
No Title
57 / 69
No Title
58 / 69
No Title
59 / 69
No Title
60 / 69
No Title
61 / 69
No Title
62 / 69
No Title
63 / 69
No Title
64 / 69
No Title
65 / 69
No Title
66 / 69
No Title
67 / 69
No Title
68 / 69
No Title
69 / 69
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Roster Reset 2026: Offensive Line

Unit could have up to three new starters after offseason changes

news

After Challenging Season, Outside Linebackers Are 'Clicking' In Jordan Burch's Eye

Unit seeks production opposite of Josh Sweat

news

Cardinals Roster Reset 2026: Inside Linebacker

Return of the Mack to patrol up front

news

Cardinals Roster Reset 2026: Running Back

Loaded RB room features strength in numbers

news

Cardinals Roster Reset 2026: Defensive Line

Spotlight on Robinson, Nolen as former first-rounders enter season

news

Cardinals Roster Reset 2026: Specialists

New long snapper, returning kicking duo round out special teams unit

news

Cardinals Roster Reset 2026: Wide Receiver

Room strong at the top but beyond that battles will determine depth chart

news

From College To Pros, Harrison Wallace III, Wydett Williams Jr. Fight Together

Undrafted player has made Cardinals each year since 2023

news

Dave Pasch Steps Down As Cardinals Voice With New Career Path

After 24 seasons, play-by-play man gets expanded ESPN role

news

Arizona Cardinals Announce 2026 Training Camp Dates

Team to hold seven open practices at State Farm Stadium

news

Cardinals Sign Kaleb Proctor To Rookie Deal

Fourth-rounder likely to miss majority of 2026 season

news

Jeremiyah Love Self-Expectations In Lockstep With Cardinals Needs

Running back expects to share workload with others in room

Advertising