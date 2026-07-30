The Response Of Marvin Harrison Jr., And Camp Aftermath

-- There were a handful of nice completions (Devin Duvernay had a nice leaping back-shoulder catch down the field, Ihmir Smith-Marsette grabbed a ball on the sideline after McBride sucked up the defender), but there were a lot of penalty flags in the practice and most were on the offense.

-- Jeremiyah Love continues to show an impressive shiftiness in close quarters. And his burst through a seam is eye-popping.

-- I know I said this Tuesday too, but Trey Benson looks pretty darn good for having been out so long.

-- All the talk is about Harrison and Michael Wilson, and I get it, but the Cardinals made themselves better with Kendrick Bourne as the No. 3 wide receiver, a guy who if one of the top two guys is hurt will be able to slide up the depth chart just fine.

-- Linebacker Cody Simon had the second interception of camp, picking off Gardner Minshew.

-- Andrew Wingard not only is getting the snaps at the starter at safety with Budda Baker, he is making plays, including blitzes that have blown up a play or two.

-- Love was indirectly at the center of a short scuffle (although one that drew a penalty flag.) During the two-minute drill at the end of practice, Love broke up the middle for a few yards and appeared to go down intentionally to conserve time. Defensive lineman Darius Robinson as right behind him and fell on top of Love when he abruptly dropped. Center Jon Gaines did not take that well, and grabbed Robinson and yanked him up, leading to pushing.

-- LaFleur said defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher is being evaluated with a foot injury.

-- The Cardinals had hoped running back James Conner would have been back at practice by now, but LaFleur said he isn't concerned. Conner "just needs a little bit more time," the coach said. "Making sure he feels as good as he should, and he's earned the right."