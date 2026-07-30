The Response Of Marvin Harrison Jr., And Camp Aftermath

Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a ton of passes on Tuesday (and a bunch more on Wednesday), but it was a drop of a wide-open pass (and subsequent video shown across social media) that grabbed attention and made Harrison again one of the NFL's trending topics for the day.
Coach Mike LaFleur was matter-of-fact when asked about Harrison's drop, not discounting it, but making sure to keep it in its proper perspective.
"You don't want to drop any balls ever in the history of time, no receiver, tight ends, running backs," LaFleur said. "Unfortunately it happens once in a while. What I would say is I am happy about with Marv with the one drop you are alluding to is how he responded."
LaFleur said the next time Harrison was in the queue, Harrison was over the top with Trey McBride underneath, and QB Jacoby Brissett was able to layer one over the middle to Harrison. First down.
"All you tell these guys is to do the next right thing," LaFleur said. "We acknowledge and we move on."
-- Wednesday's practice was the second day of pads. LaFleur did have one-on-ones this time, after only going 11-on-11 on Tuesday. And no, there will never be 7-on-7.
"Seven-on-seven is not real football," LaFleur said, noting that he likes one-on-ones for linemen because you can at least line up the entire offensive line before each rep.
He also will do one-on-ones for pass catchers (RB v LB, WR/TE vs CB/S) but only down in the red zone, where the route tree is limited.
"I hate one-on-ones playing out at 40 running crossers," LaFleur said. "To me it's fake ball and unnecessary strain."
-- There were a handful of nice completions (Devin Duvernay had a nice leaping back-shoulder catch down the field, Ihmir Smith-Marsette grabbed a ball on the sideline after McBride sucked up the defender), but there were a lot of penalty flags in the practice and most were on the offense.
-- Jeremiyah Love continues to show an impressive shiftiness in close quarters. And his burst through a seam is eye-popping.
-- I know I said this Tuesday too, but Trey Benson looks pretty darn good for having been out so long.
-- All the talk is about Harrison and Michael Wilson, and I get it, but the Cardinals made themselves better with Kendrick Bourne as the No. 3 wide receiver, a guy who if one of the top two guys is hurt will be able to slide up the depth chart just fine.
-- Linebacker Cody Simon had the second interception of camp, picking off Gardner Minshew.
-- Andrew Wingard not only is getting the snaps at the starter at safety with Budda Baker, he is making plays, including blitzes that have blown up a play or two.
-- Love was indirectly at the center of a short scuffle (although one that drew a penalty flag.) During the two-minute drill at the end of practice, Love broke up the middle for a few yards and appeared to go down intentionally to conserve time. Defensive lineman Darius Robinson as right behind him and fell on top of Love when he abruptly dropped. Center Jon Gaines did not take that well, and grabbed Robinson and yanked him up, leading to pushing.
-- LaFleur said defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher is being evaluated with a foot injury.
-- The Cardinals had hoped running back James Conner would have been back at practice by now, but LaFleur said he isn't concerned. Conner "just needs a little bit more time," the coach said. "Making sure he feels as good as he should, and he's earned the right."
-- Wide receiver Bryson Green ended the workout with an excellent diving catch of a Carson Beck pass for a touchdown.