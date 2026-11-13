From Scout Team To Starting Lineup: Cardinals Receivers Get A Chance To Shine

Collectively, the trio of Fehoko, Virgil, and Duvernay has eight catches for 93 yards. Wallace, who doesn't have a reception, earned his first offensive snaps last weekend. Jones and/or recently acquired Phillip Dorsett II could be practice squad elevations.

These are players mostly known for their special teams and were signed to the 53-man roster to support the offense and be involved on scout team.

Duvernay was known as the 2021 All-Pro returner who made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022. Before his first reception for the Cardinals in Week 8, the last time Duvernay caught a pass was in Week 14 last year for the Bears.

"I'm looking forward to getting out there and being able to showcase my receiver skills, and I've always been ready and I'm ready for this moment," Duvernay said. "I prepare like I'm one play away, and that's the harsh reality of the game because injuries happen. But I'm excited for the opportunity and look forward to playing a lot more this season."

As much as there will be change within the receiver room, the biggest difference is at quarterback. After working the entire season as the scout team quarterback, Beck will be the starter going forward.

But there's familiarity in the huddle since Fehoko, Virgil, and Duvernay were the receivers Beck threw to during camp practices and the preseason. Fehoko said "having those banked reps in the preseason, obviously scout team, it's huge for us to now go into a real game that counts and matters."

Now, they'll do so in a live setting with the Rams as the opponent in an NFC West meeting. It may look like a different team, but in LaFleur's mind, it's an opportunity for guys to step up.