For Starters, Carson Beck Ready To Play First Game Against Rams

"You never really know until you get to the live bullets on Sunday, but just the way he goes about his business … I have all the confidence that he's ready to roll," coach Mike LaFleur said.

Sitting and learning wasn't always what the fan base clamored for with Beck, but it was the plan by the Cardinals. With as much NFL football Brissett and Minshew have played, that rubbed off on Beck as he sat and watched.

"Everybody is looking at you as a quarterback, right?" Beck said. "Your attitude has to be right each and every day, the moxie, going out and having confidence, making everyone around you better, I think that's something I learned."

Whether it was being under center for two national powers or just his natural makeup, Beck said it's important to show a swag or moxie as a QB, not only for himself but to bring others that vibe, regardless of what is going on at the time.

His work as a backup was to take all the mental reps, which given his injuries (ribs in preseason, back spasms recently), was the best thing to do. Besides, he said, he wasn't getting starter-like reps anyway and mental reps always are available.

The circumstances aren't perfect. The first defense he'll face features two of the best pass rushers of this generation, Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald. His wide receiver corps looks nothing like what the Cardinals had on the field in Week 1.

But he still has All-Pro tight end Trey McBride, a player with whom Beck has built a friendship with off the field and one that marvels at Beck's smarts and ability to quickly get through his reads on the field.