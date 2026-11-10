Cardinals Place Gardner Minshew, Michael Wilson On IR

It's official: Gardner Minshew is out.

The Cardinals placed the veteran QB on Injured Reserve on Tuesday, after he hurt his arm (reportedly tearing his UCL) in Seattle on Sunday, ending his season. Wide receiver Michael Wilson also went on IR with his neck injury.

The Cardinals signed both veteran quarterback Josh Johnson and rookie quarterback Joey Aguilar to back up rookie Carson Beck. Beck will get his first NFL start on Sunday against the Rams.

Wilson took to social media on Tuesday to send a message now that his season is over.

"Not the ending I had envisioned, but grateful for the journey," Wilson wrote. "Regardless of what happens my love for the game will never change! Thank you for all the love and support. The story is still being written."

Wilson played eight games in 2026, making 51 receptions for 546 yards and two touchdowns.