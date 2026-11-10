You've Got Mail: Banged Up But Battling Forward

"Hey Darren. I'll be excited as anyone else when Carson Beck gets the start, but I am actually really worried that he's getting thrown into a can't-win situation, similar to Josh Rosen back in the day. No matter when Beck starts this season, the fact is he will have the thinnest of WRs corps, patchwork OL, depth RBs, and possibly a defense missing key players depending on the trade deadline. It just feels incredibly unfair to judge Beck based on his performance this year. What can be done to give him the best chance to show us what he can do?"

You game plan the best you can for what he does well, but that's about it. I mean, you aren't going to be able to bring in Michael Wilson or Paris Johnson or Will Johnson or -- for now -- Jeremiyah Love. Facts are facts. It is not ideal to measure his play, but that's all you have. I'm not sure what the alternative would be. Forget the fact he's a rookie. He was the third QB and the first guy was traded and the second one was hurt. Time to play. The other stuff is just the details.