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Cardinals Activate Isaiah Adams to Roster

Guard had been on IR with ankle injury

Nov 07, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Guard Isaiah Adams has been activated to the roster from Injured Reserve.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Guard Isaiah Adams has been activated to the roster from Injured Reserve.

The Cardinals won't have starting left tackle Jayden Williams this week, but they are getting an offensive lineman back.

Veteran right guard Isaiah Adams was activated on Saturday from Injured Reserve, which serves as a harbinger of him sliding back into the starting lineup Sunday in Seattle.

Adams last played in Week 4 against the Giants before suffering an ankle injury in the game. With left tackle Jayden Williams out with a knee injury, Josh Fryar is expected to play left tackle.

The Cardinals also elevated running back Jerome Ford and tight end Shawn Bowman from the practice squad.

Ford will serve as the No. 3 running back, with Tyler Allgeier with his normal RB1 spot and Evan Hull serving as his backup. Bowman is expected to be the Cardinals' fourth tight end active on Sunday.

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