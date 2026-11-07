Cardinals Activate Isaiah Adams to Roster

The Cardinals won't have starting left tackle Jayden Williams this week, but they are getting an offensive lineman back.

Veteran right guard Isaiah Adams was activated on Saturday from Injured Reserve, which serves as a harbinger of him sliding back into the starting lineup Sunday in Seattle.

Adams last played in Week 4 against the Giants before suffering an ankle injury in the game. With left tackle Jayden Williams out with a knee injury, Josh Fryar is expected to play left tackle.

The Cardinals also elevated running back Jerome Ford and tight end Shawn Bowman from the practice squad.