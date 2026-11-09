Cardinals Can't Carry Minshew Momentum Into Seattle

THE STORY: SEATTLE – Gardner Minshew got to go back to the state that first made him famous, but that didn't mean Minshew magic was a guarantee.

It also doesn't mean the Cardinals magically put all the pieces together on the fly during a week that they not only changed quarterbacks but had a handful of other moving parts in and out of the lineup heading to play the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

"We've got to regroup," coach Mike LaFleur said after the Cardinals fell, 17-3, on Sunday, in a disappointing follow to a stirring performance the week before in Dallas.

The Seahawks (5-4) are the defending Super Bowl champions. Great defensively. But LaFleur lamented postgame about operation before the snap. Getting plays in faster so the offense has time at the line of scrimmage to adjust to the defense. Finding more diversity in the playing time and getting the reserves into the game crisper, so that wide receiver Michael Wilson (and his bad ribs) and running back Tyler Allgeier aren't playing so many snaps.

"We're a little bit of a different look than we were a few weeks ago," LaFleur said.

The Cardinals (3-6) are missing key guys, but Sunday, so were the Seahawks, who were again playing backup quarterback Drew Lock because Sam Darnold was out and had star defenders sitting.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks star wideout, did little, getting seven catches for only 51 yards. The Seahawks ground game was OK but didn't reach 100 yards until late.

It meant little, because the Cardinals offense with Minshew was not the offense that closed the game in Dallas. They moved the ball on their first possession, going from their own 1 all the way to the Seattle 10, and Minshew looked the part.

The drive stalled though, and Chad Ryland had to kick the field goal. From there, there was little.

"Frustrating," Minshew said of the initial drive, "and that word describes the whole day.

"Against good teams like that, you're not going to have that many chances."

Minshew was 21-of-30 for 166 yards with no turnovers, and LaFleur said the way the offense went about its business, it was difficult in the moment to assess Minshew's specific play.

"It was a collective effort to score only three points," LaFleur said.

The Cardinals made a final push down 14 in the fourth quarter, earning a first-and-goal at the Seattle 4 with six minutes left. A touchdown would've changed the paradigm. But the Cardinals got only to the 2 before a fourth-down pass to tight end Trey McBride in the end zone was incomplete.

The Seahawks then held the ball through the end of the game.

"No one in this building is going to use that as an excuse," said Wilson, who had six receptions for 60 yards. "While that may be true, we're in Week Nine. If you're going to win meaningful games, you can't use that as a crutch. We all have to go out there and play better and help Gardner out."

The Cardinals see the trade deadline Tuesday and a home game against the Rams – a team they have already beaten and that will likely be without both wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua – next week.

So they go about regrouping. Because that is what they do.

"Just keep going, man," Minshew said. "I know everyone gets sick of saying that, sick of hearing it, but that's it, man. At what point in the fight are you going to roll over and quit? There is no point. You just keep going, regardless of the situation, regardless of where you are at, regardless of your record, regardless of the game, you keep going.