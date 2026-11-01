Hjalte Froholdt Active As Cardinals Set To Play Cowboys

DALLAS -- The knee issue that curtailed starting center Hjalte Froholdt at practice won't keep him out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Froholdt is active and will start, a key development for an offensive line that has been beaten up with injuries. Froholdt's availability will allow Hayden Conner to remain as starting right guard.
The other two players listed as questionable for the Cardinals, cornerback Max Melton and safety Andrew Wingard, are also playing.
Quarterback Carson Beck remains officially inactive, although he is the emergency third quarterback if Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew get injured.
The Cardinals' full inactive list:
- QB Carson Beck (emergency 3rd QB)
- CB Starling Thomas V
- RB Evan Hull
- LB Eku Leota
- OL Jon Gaines II (ankle/knee)
- OL Albert Reese
- DL Walter Nolen III (ankle)