Budda Baker, Zaven Collins Active For Cardinals Against Rams

LOS ANGELES - Budda Baker will play.

That's good news for the Cardinals, who had listed their Pro Bowl safety as questionable after a groin issue cropped up in practice this week. It means the Cardinals will have at least one of their starting safeties, since Andrew Wingard remains sidelined with a knee injury.

And as coach Mike LaFleur said earlier in the week, Carson Beck remains the emergency third quarterback, so his only opportunity to play would be if both Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II were to get injured.

Linebacker Zaven Collins, who was also questionable, will also play Sunday.

The Cardinals have all four of their tight ends active: Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, Teagan Quitoriano, and Shawn Bowman.

With Jeremiyah Love inactive, the running back depth chart will be Tyler Allgeier, Bam Knight and practice-squad elevation Evan Hull.

The Cardinals' full inactive list: