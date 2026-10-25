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Cornerback Max Melton Inactive For Game Against Broncos

With Gaines out, Conner gets start at guard for Cardinals

Oct 25, 2026 at 11:35 AM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Broncos inactives

The Cardinals have been working multiple cornerbacks into their rotation on game days, which should help Sunday given that starter Max Melton is inactive with a knee injury.

The inactive list is nearly full of injured players; only newly acquired offensive lineman Albert Reese is a healthy scratch.

With Melton down, veteran Starling Thomas V will dress for a second game in 2026.

On the defensive line, Walter Nolen's injury means nose tackle Andrew Billings is active for a second time this season. Hayden Conner will get the start at right guard with Jon Gaines out. And Rabbit Taylor-Demerson is expected to start at safety.

For the Broncos, All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II is inactive as he tries to return from an ankle injury.

The Cardinals' full inactive list:

  • RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle)
  • CB Max Melton (knee)
  • QB Carson Beck (emergency 3rd QB)
  • S Andrew Wingard (knee)
  • OL Jon Gaines II (ankle/knee)
  • OL Albert Reese
  • DL Walter Nolen III (ankle)

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