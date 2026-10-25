Cornerback Max Melton Inactive For Game Against Broncos

The Cardinals have been working multiple cornerbacks into their rotation on game days, which should help Sunday given that starter Max Melton is inactive with a knee injury.

The inactive list is nearly full of injured players; only newly acquired offensive lineman Albert Reese is a healthy scratch.

With Melton down, veteran Starling Thomas V will dress for a second game in 2026.

On the defensive line, Walter Nolen's injury means nose tackle Andrew Billings is active for a second time this season. Hayden Conner will get the start at right guard with Jon Gaines out. And Rabbit Taylor-Demerson is expected to start at safety.

For the Broncos, All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II is inactive as he tries to return from an ankle injury.

The Cardinals' full inactive list: