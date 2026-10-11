Marvin Harrison Jr. Lands On Inactives List Against Lions

The twist to Sunday's inactives list came on Saturday, and as expected, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will not dress against the Lions given that he is expected to be traded in the coming days.

UPDATE: Multiple reports have said the trade will go through with the Texans, with ESPN reporting the Cardinals will get a 2027 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick for Harrison and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

With Harrison down, Kendrick Bourne is expected to slot in as WR2 behind Michael Wilson. The Cardinals will have rookie wide receiver Reggie Virgil active for the first time, joining wide receivers Jalen Brooks and Simi Fehoko.

Safety Rabbit Taylor-Demerson has also returned after ribs and back issues.

Practice-squad cornerback Art Green, who was elevated Saturday, is also active.

The Cardinals' full inactive list: