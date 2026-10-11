 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Marvin Harrison Jr. Lands On Inactives List Against Lions

Reports say Harrison trade to Houston upcoming

Published: Oct 11, 2026 at 11:55 AM Updated: Oct 11, 2026 at 11:52 AM
Author Image
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Detroit inactives

The twist to Sunday's inactives list came on Saturday, and as expected, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will not dress against the Lions given that he is expected to be traded in the coming days.

UPDATE: Multiple reports have said the trade will go through with the Texans, with ESPN reporting the Cardinals will get a 2027 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick for Harrison and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

With Harrison down, Kendrick Bourne is expected to slot in as WR2 behind Michael Wilson. The Cardinals will have rookie wide receiver Reggie Virgil active for the first time, joining wide receivers Jalen Brooks and Simi Fehoko.

Safety Rabbit Taylor-Demerson has also returned after ribs and back issues.

Practice-squad cornerback Art Green, who was elevated Saturday, is also active.

The Cardinals' full inactive list:

  • WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
  • QB Carson Beck (emergency 3rd QB)
  • CB Starling Thomas V
  • S Andrew Wingard (knee)
  • DL Andrew Billings

Related Content

news

Josh Sweat Active Against Giants; Andrew Billings Also Up

Linebacker was dealing with groin injury

news

Garrett Williams Set To Make Season Debut Against 49ers

Inactives only have one injured player for Cardinals

news

Isaiah Adams, Roy Lopez Active For Cardinals Against Seahawks

Taylor-Demerson set to play first game of season

news

Jeremiyah Love Active For Cardinals Against Chargers

Billings will sit out with fully healthy D-line

news

Inactives For Finale Reflect Offseason Roster Building

Four players sitting are all recently acquired

news

Josh Sweat Active Against Bengals, Max Melton Returns

Cardinals sitting new acquisitions Karty, King

news

Marvin Harrison Jr. Returns To Active Status For Cardinals

Wide receiving corps also gets Weaver back

news

Cardinals Shuffle Offensive Line With Two Starters Out

Walter Nolen III returns to play for defensive line

news

Xavier Weaver Sits As Cardinals' Injuries Fill Inactives List

Beachum will start at right tackle; Evan Brown out

news

Marvin Harrison Jr. Returns To Lineup For Cardinals Against Bucs

Knight, Beachum able to start in Tampa

news

Cardinals Without Will Johnson Against Jaguars

Cornerback remains sidelined; Beachum, Williams to play

Advertising