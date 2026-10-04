Josh Sweat Active Against Giants; Andrew Billings Also Up

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- If the Cardinals are going to find some traction for their pass rush on Sunday, they will at least have their best pass rusher.
Outside linebacker Josh Sweat is active, despite suffering a groin injury in practice this week. Practice-squad elevation Cameron Robertson will not be dressed as a result.
Nose tackle Andrew Billings will be active for the first time this season, giving the Cardinals six defensive lineman up against a Giants offense that figures to lean into the run behind backup quarterback Jameis Winston.
The Cardinals' full inactive list:
- QB Carson Beck (emergency 3rd QB)
- CB Starling Thomas V
- S Rabbit Taylor-Demerson (back)
- OLB Cameron Robertson
- OL Josh Fryar
- WR Reggie Virgil