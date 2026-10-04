 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Josh Sweat Active Against Giants; Andrew Billings Also Up

Linebacker was dealing with groin injury

Oct 04, 2026 at 08:30 AM
Author Image
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Giants inactives 2026

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- If the Cardinals are going to find some traction for their pass rush on Sunday, they will at least have their best pass rusher.

Outside linebacker Josh Sweat is active, despite suffering a groin injury in practice this week. Practice-squad elevation Cameron Robertson will not be dressed as a result.

Nose tackle Andrew Billings will be active for the first time this season, giving the Cardinals six defensive lineman up against a Giants offense that figures to lean into the run behind backup quarterback Jameis Winston.

The Cardinals' full inactive list:

  • QB Carson Beck (emergency 3rd QB)
  • CB Starling Thomas V
  • S Rabbit Taylor-Demerson (back)
  • OLB Cameron Robertson
  • OL Josh Fryar
  • WR Reggie Virgil

Related Content

news

Garrett Williams Set To Make Season Debut Against 49ers

Inactives only have one injured player for Cardinals

news

Isaiah Adams, Roy Lopez Active For Cardinals Against Seahawks

Taylor-Demerson set to play first game of season

news

Jeremiyah Love Active For Cardinals Against Chargers

Billings will sit out with fully healthy D-line

news

Inactives For Finale Reflect Offseason Roster Building

Four players sitting are all recently acquired

news

Josh Sweat Active Against Bengals, Max Melton Returns

Cardinals sitting new acquisitions Karty, King

news

Marvin Harrison Jr. Returns To Active Status For Cardinals

Wide receiving corps also gets Weaver back

news

Cardinals Shuffle Offensive Line With Two Starters Out

Walter Nolen III returns to play for defensive line

news

Xavier Weaver Sits As Cardinals' Injuries Fill Inactives List

Beachum will start at right tackle; Evan Brown out

news

Marvin Harrison Jr. Returns To Lineup For Cardinals Against Bucs

Knight, Beachum able to start in Tampa

news

Cardinals Without Will Johnson Against Jaguars

Cornerback remains sidelined; Beachum, Williams to play

news

Kelvin Beachum, Walter Nolen III, Darius Robinson Active For Cardinals Against 49ers

Ojulari to play in his first game since the 2023 season

Advertising