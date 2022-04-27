Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

How To Watch: NFL Draft

Check out all the ways to watch and live stream the NFL Draft April 28-30, 2021

Apr 27, 2022 at 09:55 AM
WATCH ON TV

NFL Network and ESPN/ABC

Thursday, April 28: Round 1 begins at 5 p.m. Arizona time

Friday, April 29: Rounds 2-3 begins at 4 p.m. Arizona time

Saturday, April 30: Rounds 4-7 begins at 9 a.m. Arizona time

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL and ESPN apps

CARDINALS SELECTIONS

  • Round 1 (No. 23)
  • Round 2 (No. 55)
  • Round 3 (No. 87)
  • Round 6 (No. 201)
  • Round 6 (No. 215)
  • Round 7 (No. 244)
  • Round 7 (No. 256)
  • Round 7 (No. 257)

CARDINALS DRAFT PROGRAMMING

The Cardinals will produce a live digital special – Cardinals Draft Cen­tral, presented by SeatGeek and Arizona Ford Dealers – each day of the draft.

Fans can access this digital draft special via the team's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/azcardinals), website (www.azcardi­nals.com), Twitter account (@AZCardinals) and mobile app.

The streaming will begin when the Cardinals are on the clock with their first-round selection. The team will also produce episodes on days two and three of the draft, with times to be announced.

Hosted by Cardinals reporters Dani Sureck and Craig Grialou, each program will include 30-60 minute live shows and feature special guests from the team after the picks are made.

CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET

  • For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat (/SnapAZCardinals) and Instagram.
  • The team's official website (AZCardinals.com) provides feature stories, audio/video content and the latest news on Darren Urban's "Word from the Birds" blog.

CARDINALS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

The official team accounts on Twitter include:

