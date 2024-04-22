 Skip to main content
How To Watch: NFL Draft

Check out all the ways to watch and live stream the 2024 NFL Draft April on 25-27, 2024

Apr 22, 2024 at 07:00 AM
WATCH ON TV

NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Thursday, April 25: Round 1
5 p.m. MST

Friday, April 26: Rounds 2-3
4 p.m. MST

Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7
9 a.m. MST

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+, ESPN app

CARDINALS SELECTIONS

  • Round 1 (No. 4)
  • Round 1 (No. 27, from Texans)
  • Round 2 (No. 35)
  • Round 3 (No. 66)
  • Round 3 (No. 71, from Titans)
  • Round 3 (No. 90, from Texans)
  • Round 4 (No. 104)
  • Round 5 (No. 138)
  • Round 5 (No. 162, from Texans)
  • Round 6 (No. 186, from Vikings)
  • Round 7 (No. 226, from Giants)

CARDINALS DRAFT PROGRAMMING

The Arizona Cardinals will produce a live digital special – Cardinals Draft Cen­tral presented by SeatGeek and Arizona Ford Dealers – on Friday.

The streaming – hosted by Cardinals team reporters Dani Sureck, Paul Calvisi, and Craig Grialou – will begin at 3 p.m. ahead of the start of the second round.

Fans can access this digital draft special via the team's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/azcardinals), website (www.azcardinals.com), and X (@AZCardinals – previously Twitter).

In addition, fans can expect podcasts – Cardinals Cover 2 presented by Hyundai and La Tacleada Cardinals presented by Arizona Ford Dealers and Feliz Care Centers – to be posted several times throughout the draft with the latest information on the team's draft picks. Search Cardinals Cover 2 and La Tacleada Cardinals via your favorite podcast provider or visit www.azcardinals.com/podcasts.

CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET

For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, X (previously Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok plus the hashtags #BirdGang and #CardsDraft.

The team's official website – www.azcardinals.com – provides feature stories, audio/video content, and the latest news on Darren Urban's “Word from the Birds” blog.

And for Spanish language fans, follow the Arizona Cardinals Spanish Accounts on X (previously Twitter) and Instagram.

The team's official website – www.azcardinals.com/espanol – provides feature stories, audio/video content, and the latest news on Luis Hernandez's "Desde el Nido" blog.

CARDINALS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

The official team accounts on Twitter include:

