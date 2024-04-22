How To Watch: NFL Draft

WATCH ON TV

NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Thursday, April 25: Round 1

5 p.m. MST

Friday, April 26: Rounds 2-3

4 p.m. MST

Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7

9 a.m. MST

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+, ESPN app

CARDINALS SELECTIONS

Round 1 (No. 4)

Round 1 (No. 27, from Texans)

Round 2 (No. 35)

Round 3 (No. 66)

Round 3 (No. 71, from Titans)

Round 3 (No. 90, from Texans)

Round 4 (No. 104)

Round 5 (No. 138)

Round 5 (No. 162, from Texans)

Round 6 (No. 186, from Vikings)

Round 7 (No. 226, from Giants)

CARDINALS DRAFT PROGRAMMING

The Arizona Cardinals will produce a live digital special – Cardinals Draft Cen­tral presented by SeatGeek and Arizona Ford Dealers – on Friday.

The streaming – hosted by Cardinals team reporters Dani Sureck, Paul Calvisi, and Craig Grialou – will begin at 3 p.m. ahead of the start of the second round.

Fans can access this digital draft special via the team's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/azcardinals), website (www.azcardinals.com), and X (@AZCardinals – previously Twitter).