How To Watch: NFL Draft

WATCH ON TV
NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Thursday, April 25: Round 1
5 p.m. MST
Friday, April 26: Rounds 2-3
4 p.m. MST
Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7
9 a.m. MST
WATCH ON MOBILE
NFL+, ESPN app
CARDINALS SELECTIONS
- Round 1 (No. 4)
- Round 1 (No. 27, from Texans)
- Round 2 (No. 35)
- Round 3 (No. 66)
- Round 3 (No. 71, from Titans)
- Round 3 (No. 90, from Texans)
- Round 4 (No. 104)
- Round 5 (No. 138)
- Round 5 (No. 162, from Texans)
- Round 6 (No. 186, from Vikings)
- Round 7 (No. 226, from Giants)
CARDINALS DRAFT PROGRAMMING
The Arizona Cardinals will produce a live digital special – Cardinals Draft Central presented by SeatGeek and Arizona Ford Dealers – on Friday.
The streaming – hosted by Cardinals team reporters Dani Sureck, Paul Calvisi, and Craig Grialou – will begin at 3 p.m. ahead of the start of the second round.
Fans can access this digital draft special via the team's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/azcardinals), website (www.azcardinals.com), and X (@AZCardinals – previously Twitter).
In addition, fans can expect podcasts – Cardinals Cover 2 presented by Hyundai and La Tacleada Cardinals presented by Arizona Ford Dealers and Feliz Care Centers – to be posted several times throughout the draft with the latest information on the team's draft picks. Search Cardinals Cover 2 and La Tacleada Cardinals via your favorite podcast provider or visit www.azcardinals.com/podcasts.
CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET
For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, X (previously Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok plus the hashtags #BirdGang and #CardsDraft.
The team's official website – www.azcardinals.com – provides feature stories, audio/video content, and the latest news on Darren Urban's “Word from the Birds” blog.
And for Spanish language fans, follow the Arizona Cardinals Spanish Accounts on X (previously Twitter) and Instagram.
The team's official website – www.azcardinals.com/espanol – provides feature stories, audio/video content, and the latest news on Luis Hernandez's "Desde el Nido" blog.
CARDINALS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
The official team accounts on Twitter include:
- Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals)
- Arizona Cardinals Spanish (@AZCardenales)
- Darren Urban, senior writer (@Cardschatter)
- Cardinals Insiders (@AZCardsInsiders)
- Zach Gershman, staff writer (@ZachAZCards)