Injury Report: Week 9 vs Seahawks

WEDNESDAY REPORT
The offensive line could be gaining some reinforcements sooner than later, after right guard Isaiah Adams had his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday.
He has been on Injured Reserve since injuring his ankle and getting carted off against the Giants. With Jon Gaines II missing another practice due to his ankle injury, a good week of practice from Adams could find him in position to replace Hayden Conner.
Also returning to practice on Wednesday was Walter Nolen III. The defensive tackle is working through an ankle injury and was limited.
"We'll know more each day," Mike LaFleur said about Nolen. " You just want slight improvements every single day. So we'll know more obviously tomorrow after he gets moving around a little bit, and then more after that."
The Cardinals were without left tackle Jayden Williams, who exited the Cowboys game with a knee injury. Josh Fryar would become the third player to start at left tackle if Williams can't go. Running back Bam Knight did not practice because of his concussion. Rest days sidelined safety Budda Baker, outside linebacker Josh Sweat, left guard Isaac Seumalo, and center Hjalte Froholdt.
Wide receiver Michael Wilson was wearing the yellow non-contact uniform and was limited.
While the Seahawks held a walkthrough on Wednesday, they did rule out Sam Darnold because of a quad issue he sustained on the last drive against the Bears. Drew Lock, who is dealing with an elbow issue, will be the starter. Because it was a walkthrough, the practice designations for Seattle are estimations.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 9
Wednesday, November 4
S Budda Baker (NIR-Rest) - DNP
QB Jacoby Brissett (NIR-Other) - DNP
C Hjalte Froholdt (NIR-Rest) - DNP
RG Jon Gaines II (Ankle) - DNP
RB Bam Knight (Concussion) - DNP
OL Isaac Seumalo (NIR-Rest) - DNP
OLB Josh Sweat (NIR-Rest) - DNP
LT Jayden Williams (Knee) - DNP
OL Isaiah Adams (Ankle) - Limited
DL Walter Nolen III (Ankle) - Limited
WR Michael Wilson (NIR-Rest/Ribs) - Limited
WR Reggie Virgil (Back) - Full
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Week 9
Wednesday, November 4
OT Charles Cross (Ankle) - DNP
QB Sam Darnold (Quadricep/Ribs) - DNP
LB Connor O'Toole (Foot) - DNP
DT Brandon Pili (Back) - DNP
WR Rashid Shaheed (Knee) - DNP
DT Leonard Williams (Stinger) - DNP
OG Anthony Bradford (Knee) - Limited
RB Velus Jones (Hamstring) - Limited
QB Drew Lock (Right Elbow) - Limited
OG Quenton Nelson (Knee) - Limited
LB Uchenna Nwosu (Ankle) - Limited
S Nick Emmanwori (Shoulder) - Full
WR Tory Horton (Hand) - Full
LB Tyrice Knight (Thigh) - Full