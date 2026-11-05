Injury Report: Week 9 vs Seahawks

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The offensive line could be gaining some reinforcements sooner than later, after right guard Isaiah Adams had his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday.

He has been on Injured Reserve since injuring his ankle and getting carted off against the Giants. With Jon Gaines II missing another practice due to his ankle injury, a good week of practice from Adams could find him in position to replace Hayden Conner.

Also returning to practice on Wednesday was Walter Nolen III. The defensive tackle is working through an ankle injury and was limited.

"We'll know more each day," Mike LaFleur said about Nolen. " You just want slight improvements every single day. So we'll know more obviously tomorrow after he gets moving around a little bit, and then more after that."

The Cardinals were without left tackle Jayden Williams, who exited the Cowboys game with a knee injury. Josh Fryar would become the third player to start at left tackle if Williams can't go. Running back Bam Knight did not practice because of his concussion. Rest days sidelined safety Budda Baker, outside linebacker Josh Sweat, left guard Isaac Seumalo, and center Hjalte Froholdt.

Wide receiver Michael Wilson was wearing the yellow non-contact uniform and was limited.