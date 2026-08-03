Arizona Cardinals Announce Themes For 2026 Home Games

2026 Cardinals Home Schedule
- August 22 | Cowboys vs Cardinals (Preseason)
- September 20 | Seahawks vs Cardinals
- October 11 | Lions vs Cardinals
- October 25 | Broncos vs Cardinals
- November 15 | Rams vs Cardinals
- November 29 | Commanders vs Cardinals
- December 6| Eagles vs Cardinals
- December 20 | Jets vs Cardinals
- January 3 | Raiders vs Cardinals
- TBD | 49ers vs Cardinals
Preseason Game 1 - 8.22 vs Cowboys
- Game Theme: Play Football
Kick off the 2026 pre-season by celebrating the game at every level through the NFL's Play Football initiative at State Farm Stadium. This preseason matchup provides an opportunity to inspire the next generation of athletes by highlighting youth and high school football while showcasing the Arizona Cardinals' commitment to growing the game across the state.
Week 2 - 9.20 vs Seahawks
- Game Theme: Presented by State Farm | Hispanic Heritage/Rivalries
The Cardinals and State Farm will celebrate Arizona's vibrant Hispanic community through a game day dedicated to culture, tradition, and the passion of football. Set against one of the team's biggest division rivalries (with the Cardinals wearing their Rivalry jerseys), the game will recognize the impact of Hispanic fans, businesses, and community leaders while creating memorable experiences that bring Cardinals fans together.
Week 5 - 10.11 vs Lions
- Game Theme: Presented by Dignity Health & Cigna | Crucial Catch
The Cardinals, Dignity Health, and Cigna unite to raise awareness around early cancer detection and prevention through the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative. By combining impactful storytelling, community screenings, and educational resources, the game day will inspire fans to take proactive steps toward their health while honoring those affected by cancer.
Week 7 - 10.25 vs Broncos
- Game Theme: Presented by Gila River Resorts & Casinos | Legends
The Cardinals and Gila River Resorts & Casinos will celebrate the franchise's rich history by honoring Cardinals Legends. Through alumni appearances, fan experiences, and special in-game moments, the game will connect generations of Cardinals fans while celebrating the team's enduring legacy.
Week 10 - 11.15 vs Rams
- Game Theme: Presented by Cox | Salute to Service
The Cardinals and Cox proudly recognize the courageous men and women who serve our country through the NFL's Salute to Service platform. Throughout the game, military members, veterans, and their families will be honored with meaningful moments that celebrate sacrifice, service, and the strong military community across Arizona.
Week 12 - 11.29 vs Commanders
- Game Theme: Presented by Coca-Cola | My Cause My Cleats
The Cardinals and Coca-Cola spotlight the causes that matter most to Cardinals players through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative. By amplifying player stories and supporting local nonprofits, the partnership will inspire fans to give back while strengthening communities across Arizona.
Week 13 - 12.6 vs Eagles
- Game Theme: Presented by Desert Financial Credit Union
The Cardinals and Desert Financial Credit Union come together as December rolls in as the team faces their former longtime NFC East foe.
Week 15 - 12.20 vs Jets
- Game Theme: Inspire Change/Walter Payton Man Of The Year
The Cardinals shine a light on organizations and leaders creating meaningful change throughout Arizona as part of the NFL's Inspire Change initiative. The game will celebrate community impact, promote social progress, and recognize individuals making a difference on and off the field.
Week 17 - 1.3.27 vs Raiders
- Game Theme: Cardinals Climb
As the regular season nears its conclusion, the Cardinals host the Raiders in a high-energy matchup focused on delivering an electric fan experience as well as awareness for Cardinals Climb, the event at State Farm Stadium supporting Arizona's special needs community.
Week 18 - TBD vs 49ers
- Game Theme: Presented by Hyundai | Fan Appreciation
The Cardinals and Hyundai close out the regular season with one of the NFL's premier division rivalries. The partnership will celebrate perseverance, performance, and the unwavering passion of Cardinals fans as the team battles to finish the season strong.