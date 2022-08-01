Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kyler Murray To Miss Time Because Of Covid

Quarterback must sit out minimum of five days

Aug 01, 2022 at 01:09 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Quarterback Kyler Murray watches practice Saturday while taking a rest day at training camp.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray's roller-coaster training camp continued Monday, when coach Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals starting quarterback would be out this week after testing positive for Covid on Sunday.

Murray had sat out Saturday's practice to rest his arm and the plan was for him to return Monday. That has been derailed.

Murray will miss at least five days, so he could return for Saturday's Red and White practice.

The NFL no longer has a Covid list. Any Covid positive test is treated like a regular illness. If Murray tests negative before the five days is over, he could return.

Kingsbury said he has only traded texts with Murray, but the symptoms are minor at this point.

"He felt really poor with cold symptoms," Kingsbury said. "The protocol is five days minimum, but if you feel better you can test out before that."

The quarterback had finally gotten his giant contract extension in the days before camp started, although last week was dominated with conversation about a since-removed "study" clause in the contract, and then Murray’s impromptu press conference to talk about his frustration about how he is perceived.

Kingsbury also said Murray's right wrist, which had been looked at during Friday's practice, is "getting better."

With Murray out, Colt McCoy will continue to take the first-team reps, with Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano getting the backup reps.

