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Simi Fehoko Earns NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week Honor

Wide receiver blocked punt in win over Chargers

Sep 16, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Simi Fehoko (right) celebrates his blocked punt on Sunday with teammate Cody Simon during the Cardinals' win over the Chargers.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Simi Fehoko (right) celebrates his blocked punt on Sunday with teammate Cody Simon during the Cardinals' win over the Chargers.

Simi Fehoko had four touchdown catches in four preseason games, and fellow wide receiver Michael Wilson said with a smile, "he might be one of the greatest preseason receivers of all time at this point, right?"

But in the regular season, there is Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kendrick Bourne at the position, and Fehoko knew his contributions would have to change.

"I've always been sort of that fifth, sixth guy that makes an impact on (special) teams and sort of can play anywhere," Fehoko said recently. "If you need somebody or somebody goes down, you can plug and play. I take pride in that. However I can help the wide receiver room in any way.

"Anywhere I can add value to the team, I'm here for it."

Fehoko showed that Sunday, when his blocked punt in the fourth quarter led to Trey McBride's game-sealing touchdown, and propelled Fehoko to earn the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.

Fehoko played 15 special teams snaps in the game, along with six offensive snaps. Besides the block he had two special teams tackles.

The last time a Cardinals player won the special teams honor was 2024, when punter Blake Gillkin took it in Week 9. The last time a non-kicker/punter won it for the Cardinals was David Johnson in Week 2 of 2015.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was the last Cardinal to win a player of the week award, taking home offensive honors in Week 10 of 2024.

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