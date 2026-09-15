You've Got Mail: After A Win, Rivalry Week

With the former, I don't mean Kyler himself was volatile. But the wild swings, the high highs, the low lows, I mean, I guess that's why the latter word also comes to mind. Kyler was electric at his best. That opener in 2021, when Chandler Jones had 5 sacks? Kyler was amazing that day, throwing four TD passes and running one in, doing it all in a way that, in the moment, didn't feel sustainable. Just a lot of Kyler talent. (His pass to Rondale Moore that day sticks with me.) But that didn't happen enough. And yes, the defense needed to play better, and yes, the offensive line wasn't always awesome. But one way to combat that is to have a bigger QB who will take the hits. Kyler isn't really that guy. So it wasn't always meshing. In the end, I think seven years with a franchise was what it was, and a fresh start was needed for both parties.