The Catch For Michael Wilson Is To Not Miss Opportunities

The ball came down on Sunday, and on Wednesday, Michael Wilson was still lamenting that he didn't make the catch.

The Cardinals' top wide receiver still got 26 yards out of the play, after Broncos defensive back Riley Moss had grabbed him as he executed a double move. Wilson, replaying the moment, still was frustrated, calling the flag a "phantom PI call" (he did acknowledge it might've been defensive holding) and wishing he would've ultimately brought the ball in.

Instead of 26 yards, it would've been closer to 50, which would have made his 4-reception, 55-yard game look a lot different.

"Those opportunities are hard to come by in NFL games," Wilson said. "The right play has to be called, the right coverage has to show up, the protection must hold up, and then the quarterback must deliver the ball in the right spot.

"It all has to line up," he added. "You want to make all those plays. It also looks good for the stats."

Wilson isn't about the stats, although it doesn't mean he doesn't want them. They are tangible proof what he is doing is working as Cardinals WR1, a couple of months after signing a big three-year contract extension.

"He's doing a lot of good things," coach Mike LaFleur said. "He obviously hasn't had the stats … (but) all he can do is control what he can control — win his one-on-one matchups when the ball's thrown to him, catch it, and then obviously try to stay grounded and make as much 'YAC' (yards after the catch) as he can."

For the season, Wilson has 37 catches for only 375 yards. He already has 66 targets, eighth-most in the NFL, and his pace would give him 90 receptions. But he'd also fall well short of 1,000 yards in 17 games, something the Cardinals hope will improve as the season wears on.