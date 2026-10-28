Cardinals Bring Back Zay Jones To Practice Squad

With Marvin Harrison traded and Jalen Brooks now out for the season with a wrist injury, the Cardinals are turning to a familiar veteran for potential help.

The team signed wide receiver Zay Jones to the practice squad on Wednesday, bringing him back to Arizona after Jones played both 2024 and 2025 with the Cardinals.

Last year, Jones had 12 catches in eight games before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. He had eight catches in 2024 in 11 games while also dealing with injuries.

The Cardinals promoted offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun from the practice squad to the roster spot vacated when Brooks went on IR. That cleared the practice squad spot for Jones.

The Cardinals still have Simi Fehoko and rookie Reggie Virgil on the active roster behind the top two wideouts, Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne. Rookie Harrison Wallace III joins Jones on the practice squad, as well as Shedrick Jackson.