You've Got Mail: In The NFL, Quarterbacks Are Always A Talking Point

From Robert B:

"The Giants were winning games and switched off Winston for a guy who was traded for in season. The Raiders are considering moving off Cousins when they are doing better than the Cardinals. How does the team sell the fans on sticking with Brissett?"

From Cameron Cole

"It was well established before the season ever started that we would eventually need to see Beck for sake of 2027 draft planning, so this isn't some anti-Jacoby issue. We are entering Week 8, the record is 2-5. The question is when do we see Beck? I would argue a long look at him would be best, so put him in now. I would also argue too short of a look, say week 15, wouldn't benefit us at all. So where the sweet spot in your estimation?"

These are the direct Beck questions that have been and will continue to be numerous, and I get it.

I'll take Robert's question first: Winston was benched because a) he was the backup in the first place and b) the Giants traded for McCarthy to play. It's not apples to oranges. As for the team "selling" who is playing QB, I think what the team wants to ultimately sell is good football. If Beck goes in, that'll pacify fans for a game or two, but I watched the fans get upset as Josh Rosen's rookie season went on even after begging for him to play. Why? Bad football. If Mike LaFleur doesn't think it's right to make a change yet, he's the guy trying to guide this team. That's why you hired him, to make such decisions.

As for Cameron's query, I also understand those saying put Beck in for as many games as you can. But I wonder, seriously, how many games are not enough? Let's say Beck starts five games. Most are going to say, not nearly enough, right? But I am thinking as you watch that month-plus in real time, over 20 quarters, you'll probably think differently.

My opinion, and strictly my opinion, I'd think about the Rams home game. Get past Seattle on the road. That's still eight games. But if you do, for example, Washington, I still think six games is a lot of sample size to get the answer you are trying to figure out before the draft.

This is assuming the Cardinals don't find a way to get some wins, which would change the equation for me.