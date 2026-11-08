Walter Nolen III Active As He Makes Return Against Seahawks

SEATTLE -- Walter Nolen III is back in the lineup.

The Cardinals defensive tackle has been out since spraining his ankle at the end of the victory against the Rams in Los Angeles, but after two games out, he will be active against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Guard Isaiah Adams will also play after coming off IR on Saturday to start on the right side.

With an open spot on the 53-man roster, the Cardinals only needed to sit six players. After the trade of Jacoby Brissett, there is no emergency third quarterback for the first time this season.

The Seahawks have a number of key players sitting out Sunday: QB Sam Darnold, G Quenton Nelson, LT Charles Cross, WR Rasheed Shahed, DT Leonard Williams, DT Brandon Pili and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

The Cardinals' full inactive list: