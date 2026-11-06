When Opportunity Knocked, Tyler Allgeier Answered With Super(man) Performance

Excluding Allgeier's 63-yard touchdown run on the second play of that possession, the shortest drive in the second half of regulation was six plays. Allgeier was responsible for seven first downs from scrimmage against the Cowboys.

It's been a while since Allgeier was the lead back within an offense. As a rookie with the Falcons, he rushed for 1,035 yards. The year after, Atlanta drafted Bijan Robinson, making it a split backfield. After signing with the Cardinals in March, he appeared poised to be the top back again, but then the team drafted Love.

With Love on Injured Reserve and Knight in concussion protocol, Allgeier is going to be the lead back Sunday in Seattle. Before the Cowboys game, the Cardinals had not seen Allgeier's home-run ability.

Within the LaFleur offense, it seemed like Allgeier would be used mostly for dirty-yard situations. Prior to the game, Allgeier had 61 carries for 176 yards, averaging less than three yards per carry.

But the recent outing highlights how much more he could bring to the table beyond the dirty yards (and he is now at 4.5 yards per rush on the season). That's needed with Love out for at least the next four games.

"I feel like we worked our way into being a threat out of the backfield," Allgeier said. "I feel like we've been doing a pretty good job at that and being able to classify me not only as a threat inside but on the perimeter as well."

That area is something the Seahawks defense must prepare for against an offense with many significant changes.

Gardner Minshew is the starting quarterback. The wide receiver room is banged up. While Isaiah Adams could return at right guard, the Cardinals might be on their third left tackle in Josh Fryar since Jayden Williams has not practiced this week.

But at least this time, the Cardinals enter the Seahawks battle with the reigning offensive player of the week in the backfield. An honor which meant more than any other after the week Allgeier had.