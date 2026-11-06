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When Opportunity Knocked, Tyler Allgeier Answered With Super(man) Performance

Running back will be lead runner with Love on IR

Nov 05, 2026 at 05:07 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Tyler Allgeier (left) shined on Sunday after Jeremiyah Love (right) got hurt.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Tyler Allgeier (left) shined on Sunday after Jeremiyah Love (right) got hurt.

The Cardinals and Cowboys played against each other the day after Halloween. That day, it looked like running back Tyler Allgeier never changed out of his costume.

"He put his cape on and became Superman for us," LaFleur said.

A few days earlier, the conversation had turned spooky for Allgeier. Running back Jeremiyah Love was making his long-awaited return after ankle injuries sidelined him for two weeks. Bam Knight, who had been the leading rusher in Love's absence, was going to see action, sharing the backfield with the rookie.

Going into the game, Allgeier was the odd man out.

"I brought him in on Wednesday just to let him know what his role was going to be because no one wants to be caught off guard," LaFleur said. "I just let him know, 'Hey, third down, you're still going to have a huge role for us.' In true T.A. fashion, it was 'Totally understand. Bam's been playing really well. Jeremiyah's a beast. Can I help out more on special teams?'

"That's not a fake story. That's a real story. Then look what happens four or five days later."

What happened was a career performance for Allgeier, capped off with NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. He rushed for 147 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown. He also had a receiving touchdown and 44 yards on five receptions. Forty-two of the 44 yards came after the catch.

When Love and Knight exited with injuries, Allgeier was no longer Clark Kent.

"It's a control what you can control kind of thing and let God do the rest at that point," Allgeier said. "Obviously it's not what you expect when the cards are drawn. We had J-Love coming back and Bam doing pretty well. Third down is still an important role, but you just really got to make the most out of every opportunity and I feel like we did that."

Allgeier said the only change was balancing his energy since he was the only healthy running back. Evan Hull was a healthy scratch. The TV cameras caught Allgeier frequently using the oxygen tank after offensive drives.

Excluding Allgeier's 63-yard touchdown run on the second play of that possession, the shortest drive in the second half of regulation was six plays. Allgeier was responsible for seven first downs from scrimmage against the Cowboys.

It's been a while since Allgeier was the lead back within an offense. As a rookie with the Falcons, he rushed for 1,035 yards. The year after, Atlanta drafted Bijan Robinson, making it a split backfield. After signing with the Cardinals in March, he appeared poised to be the top back again, but then the team drafted Love.

With Love on Injured Reserve and Knight in concussion protocol, Allgeier is going to be the lead back Sunday in Seattle. Before the Cowboys game, the Cardinals had not seen Allgeier's home-run ability.

Within the LaFleur offense, it seemed like Allgeier would be used mostly for dirty-yard situations. Prior to the game, Allgeier had 61 carries for 176 yards, averaging less than three yards per carry.

But the recent outing highlights how much more he could bring to the table beyond the dirty yards (and he is now at 4.5 yards per rush on the season). That's needed with Love out for at least the next four games.

"I feel like we worked our way into being a threat out of the backfield," Allgeier said. "I feel like we've been doing a pretty good job at that and being able to classify me not only as a threat inside but on the perimeter as well."

That area is something the Seahawks defense must prepare for against an offense with many significant changes.

Gardner Minshew is the starting quarterback. The wide receiver room is banged up. While Isaiah Adams could return at right guard, the Cardinals might be on their third left tackle in Josh Fryar since Jayden Williams has not practiced this week.

But at least this time, the Cardinals enter the Seahawks battle with the reigning offensive player of the week in the backfield. An honor which meant more than any other after the week Allgeier had.

"There's always that chip on my shoulder and even with a conversation like that (with LaFleur), there's a chip on my shoulder, and now it's just continuing to build upon it," Allgeier said. "Mr. Bidwill gave me a call to say I won (NFC Offensive Player of the Week). I didn't know how to react. I was like, damn, that's pretty dope, because I never had that accomplishment."

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Week 9 vs. Seahawks

Images of the Arizona Cardinals practicing at the Dignity Health Training Center before the Week 9 regular season matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, presented by Gatorade

Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson (42) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson (42) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Albert Reese (76) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Albert Reese (76) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Darius Robinson (56) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) and Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte (98) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) and Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte (98) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Karson Sharar (43) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
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Arizona Cardinals linebacker Karson Sharar (43) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
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