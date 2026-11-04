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Off The Bench, Into The Spotlight: Tyler Allgeier Earns Player Of The Week Honors

Running back had career-high 147 yards

Nov 04, 2026 at 10:02 AM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Tyler Allgeier dives for the pylon for a touchdown reception against the Cowboys on Sunday.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Tyler Allgeier dives for the pylon for a touchdown reception against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Gardner Minshew said postgame that Tyler Allgeier was supposed to be the third running back option on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Allgeier became the third Cardinal this season to win Player of the Week honors after being awarded the NFC offensive honor.

Carrying the load once Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight exited with injuries, Allgeier took over. On a mere 11 carries, Allgeier rushed for a career-high 147 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown and another explosive run that went for 52. In the passing game, Allgeier was also effective. He had five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.

As the only healthy running back, Allgeier became an every down player and played a career-high 48 snaps. According to Next Gen Stats, Allgeier rushed 96 yards over expected, which is the most in a game by a Cardinals running back since at least 2018.

Minshew was a spark for the team at quarterback, but Allgeier's big plays added to the electricity which fueled the Cardinals 33-30 comeback. The Cowboys had no answer for Allgeier and the offense in the second half.

Allgeier is now the third Cardinal to win NFC weekly honors. Simi Fehoko won the Special Teams Player of the Week after his blocked punt in Week 1 and Chad Ryland secured the honor after going 6-6 on field goals against the Rams.

Allgeier is the first Cardinal to win the NFC's offensive award since quarterback Kyler Murray was named in Week 10 of 2024.

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