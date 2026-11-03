You've Got Mail: Different QB, New Spark

The Cardinals know their QB. They know their rookie QB is now in position to play in a game. Their offense, well, there are some injuries to deal with. But how 'bout them Cowboys? And how about a mailbag? Don't forget to send a question for a future mailbag with at least a first name and last initial.
From Joy:
"Darren, are you ready now to admit that the days of starting Jacoby Brissett should be over? A lot of people have blamed all the injuries on the O-line for bad QB play but as soon as LaFleur pulled Brissett and put in Minshew, everything changed. No, we're not suddenly a Super Bowl contender but we're better.
Seriously, do we have a plan for all these injuries? In all my years of following the Cardinals, I've never seen it this bad. Seems like we now need a RT, RB, WR and probably some defensive players."
Well, Brissett isn't starting anymore so yes. Although not sure why I would have to admit anything. I am happy Minshew mania hit Dallas, but I will say -- admit even -- I didn't think we'd have a Minshew era. I thought when Brissett came out of the lineup, it would be time for Carson Beck. Regardless, I do think it was time to make a move.
As far as the injuries, Sunday was a brutal injury result. As I write this it's a little too early to know what's gonna happen, but it sure looks like Kendrick Bourne is out, and with guys like Jeremiyah Love and Jayden Williams, there is rightfully concern about this trip to Seattle at the least.
From Elliot H:
"Hi Darren, from hopeless to hopeful. I was so glad Mike 'broke glass in emergency' and switched to Minshew during the game. I don't think I've seen a game like this before, especially given the injuries we talked about before. The defence played it's part too, what an incredible combination to turn it around. What was it like from your perspective? Is this the craziest comeback win you've seen from the Cardinals?"
A good question. Remembering comebacks off the top of my head isn't easy. I mean, if we are talking any comeback with the Cardinals involved, I've seen a crazier one, but the Cardinals lost that one. One that popped into my head but it was before my time was the Cardinals beating the Super Bowl champion 49ers in 1988, their first season in Arizona. The 49ers led 23-0 and the Cardinals won, 24-23, and it was such a big deal we eventually did a video piece about it.
There have been a couple of others. The Cardinals were down 20-0 at halftime in Vegas in 2022 and absolutely dead in the water, but then Kyler had a bunch of Kyler magic at the end of the game and they won in overtime. And you can't forget the Hail Murray in 2020, and the Cardinals were down 23-9 in that game too.
From Jay Milos:
"What a spectacularly improbable win, easily top 3 in AZ Cardinals history and at the moment I'm struggling to think of two better. By the time you read this Darren, things will have cooled down and we will be onto Seattle proper, but you've been present for every Cardinals game for the last 37 years, where does this rank to you for all-time wins? Let's exclude playoff games for fairness."
I mean, Jay, if we are talking fairness, let's start with being fair with my age. I've seen a lot of Cardinals football but 37 years ago I was in college. So watching on TV maybe. Not like now. So be nice.
But all-time wins? When you ask me that question, I don't see the most amazing comeback (see answer above for that.) When I hear all-time wins, I think of winning in Seattle in 2015 and watching the Stanton Shuffle, or winning in Seattle in 2013 one year removed from a 58-0 loss in the same building. I think of games that meant something. Sunday felt awesome in the moment. But they are 3-5. If the Cardinals were to suddenly break out in a winning streak, then my thoughts could change.
From Jake Olsen:
"Not to be a rainy cloud on a victory Monday, but why did they wait so long to make the switch to Minshew? I for one was shocked Jacoby came out for the third quarter. They waited until the game was nearly out of reach, and one could argue they waited until the season was out of reach. I'm happy we won, and we improved to 3-5 but we are still 3-5. That's a deep hole to dig out of. The 'what ifs' are flying right now and you could argue they are fair questions. Maybe we beat New York with Minshew, maybe we beat the Lions with Minshew."
Yeah but if you are playing the maybe game, maybe they lose to the Chargers and the Rams with Minshew. It works both ways. You don't know how each detail impacts each game. They waited so long because they thought it was the right thing to do. I'm not sure why people think a coach would intentionally trash his own season. I'm not going to relitigate everything; I have explained my thought process and what I believe of the reasoning many times over.
From Jason B:
"Hi Darren. If Beck does not play this season does the team draft another QB in the first round when we need to address so many defensive needs? Our 1st rounders have not been solid: MHJ, D. Robinson, Nolen III, Love and let's throw in Paris Johnson. Can these issues be narrowed down to development, attrition, or poor strength training/ facilities?"
First, I expect Beck to play this season. Don't know how much, but he's going to play. Whether they want to take a QB in the first round, that's more fuzzy. Where will the Cardinals be picking? How many first-round QBs are actually going to be in the draft. From where I sit right now, this QB class is nowhere near what people thought it might be in August.
As for the first-rounders this team has picked, no, it doesn't have the elite hit rate you pray your first-round guys will be. There are plenty of first-round guys every year around the league that aren't those guys. I'll disagree that Nolen and Paris aren't solid, although they need to stay healthy. Robinson is playing better. Love, it's way too early to judge. Harrison was a miss. But who knows the totality of why they aren't stars. The reality is some guys end up in the first round and they were never going to live up to that on the NFL level because they just aren't that talented. It's the reverse of a fifth-round guy becoming an All-Pro, like a Puka Nacua.
From Jay C:
"What happens when you lose a team captain to IR, trade, demotion? Does the team just roll with one less captain or is another player elevated to that role? Thanks."
Last year, the Cardinals had seven captains and were down to three by November. There are times when a team might add one at some point -- I feel like the Cardinals did that in the last five years but I'm drawing a blank on who it could've been -- but mostly, if you have one, that's enough. It's not like others can't lead. And with a demotion, that player is still around. Jacoby Brissett is still going to be on the sideline, in uniform, in Seattle, for instance.
From Dean Bly:
"Some snap count discussion:
- What's going on with Garrett Williams? Is he struggling to come back from injury?
- I noticed there was no mention of Max Melton. Did he play 100 percent. Also with Devin Duvernay's injury, Max was also returning punts/kicks. Isn't that going to tire him out if he also has to play CB?
- It's weird to me guys like Budda and Dewey play 100 percent of snaps for how physical they are. For the sake of getting a breather, they can put Rabbit in for obvious run downs? What's the thinking? How come some guys get load management but not others?
- With all the injuries at RB does that mean Hull will make the 53? I hope so, he was great in preseason.
- I noticed Josh Fryar came in as the backup LT for Jayden, but Jedrick Wills is listed as the backup LT on the depth chart. What's up with that?
- Did Roy Lopez play? I didn't notice him, but I do know the No. 2 NT Billings played and got a sack.
- As much of a warrior as Michael is playing with broken ribs, he can't continue playing with broken ribs, that's unsafe. The answer might be apparent by the time you see this, but are we about to lose Mike to IR? If so what the heck are we going to do at WR?"
Snap count responses:
- I think Williams is fine. But they like how Kalen King is playing and I think King has just earned more playing time.
- Melton played 36 snaps (49 percent). Duvernay isn't hurt. I assume you mean Jalen Brooks. Yes, special teams can tire, which is probably why they leaned more on Kei'Trel Clark.
- Budda and the other safety, previously Jalen Thompson and now Wingard, mostly play all the snaps, as does the green dot like Mack. Just the positions they play.
- Hull is already on the 53. Been there for a couple of weeks.
- Depth chart is what it is. It isn't always exactly what will happen.
- Lopez played 27 snaps. Billings played 16.
- Wilson isn't going to IR. And he already did play with broken ribs. I expect he will likely try to do it again.
From Matt Clarkson:
"Hi Darren, I feel like that win over the Cowboys complicates the season because we looked so darn good with Minshew that it makes me think the season is not lost. So where's the problem? Well, the problem is we were supposed to lose. And then we would trade away Sweat and Budda, and start planning for the future. The plan was clear. The plan is now very muddled because there is a ray of hope that we could turn this season around. So the question now is are we buyers or sellers?"
Couple things here, starting with the first line: Minshew Mania is real, and certainly should be celebrated. But one game does not a quarterback make, and let's see what the offense looks like in Seattle Sunday. The Seahawks, dare I say, have a better defense than the Cowboys. (Narrator: What an understatement.)
As far as being a buyer or a seller, I think there is nuance there. I don't see the Cardinals doing what, say, the Colts did. I understand the Sweat speculation. I'm not sure I see Budda going anywhere. The Seahawks game will change the equation once again.
From J.J. Locke:
"A little bit of much needed positivity: Darius Robinson is having a great year. He's currently ranked second among at DTs in true pass-set-win rate. He seems to finally be putting it together and I couldn't be happier for the guy. Would love to see him continue to progress in Year 4."
Let's get to the end of Year 3 first. But I agree Robinson is playing better. It was needed. Will he ever be a game-wrecker? Probably not. But a solid rotation guy? Feels like he could be headed that way.
From John Muchamp:
"Silly question but do you think this season would look any different if Chase Bisontis and Kaleb Proctor were healthy? Chase looked dominant in preseason and was assuredly in line to start with Adams knee issues. That's not to say Gaines hasn't played well, but a second-rounder is a second-rounder for a reason, and especially considering our run game has been paltry (Bisontis is a good run blocker). Kaleb is a bigger projection because he's not even played a snap of NFL football yet, but he was a pass rushing menace is college, and we certainly have had our pass rush issues this season. I just wonder what-if."
It's not silly, but it is moot. I think Bisontis could've helped; so many second-day linemen can start from Day 1, and they have had so many injuries even if he had been a backup he would've played. As for Proctor, I'm less optimistic about his impact. I think Stills and Robinson and Collier have been pretty solid; not sure who doesn't play if Proctor does.
That doesn't mean I don't want to see both healthy next year so we can get a true sense of what they can be.
From James L:
"Seattle trades for Nelson, the 49ers trade for Buckner. Why are sitting here doing nothing? It's a fair question. Even if the answer is 'Well we don't want to give up draft assets.' Why not? Do you honestly believe those draft picks will pan out better than Nelson or Buckner? Of course not. Is it a finances thing? We don't pay a QB anymore, we have cap space for moves exactly like this. Why should we have any faith in this team?"
OK. I get it, people see the big name and the relatively reasonable trade package and want to know what's up. It is a fair question. Not sure you'll appreciate the fair answer, but let's try anyway.
In both the Nelson and Buckner cases, they are in the final year of their contracts. So the picks they fetch were always going to be less because they are rentals. (I noticed you didn't bring up Jeffery Simmons, because he cost 2 1s, but he is way younger and under contract.) Both Buckner and Nelson are on the wrong side of 30 too. Doesn't mean they can't keep playing, but for how long? And for how much?
Much bigger to me is that in both cases, a) the player isn't going to be happy going to a non-contender and b) the teams, especially the Colts with Nelson, were going to want to do right by their player. You could trade for Nelson, but he's not going to want to re-sign. If the Cardinals wanted to trade Budda, for instance, they aren't sending him to the Saints or Commanders.
Those are moves you make when you are closer. Not when you are -- at the time -- 2-5.
P.S. They are paying a quarterback. He just happens to be playing for a different team. Not ideal, but the truth.
From Mike Mason:
"Are Tip Reiman or James Conner going to play this year? The fact we are into Week 9 and neither has started practicing is concerning to say the least. I think we'll be OK without Tip, but it turns out we suddenly have dire need for RBs. It would be a really good time for JC to return."
It does not sound like Reiman will be back this season. LaFleur said recently his injury has been slow to respond. I talked to Reiman recently and he remains incredibly positive about the situation, saying that regardless of his situation he believes he will be better going through all of this.
As for Conner, LaFleur said on his Arizona Sports segment Conner would not be practicing this week. They have Allgeier and Hull; I think the hope is that Bam Knight might clear concussion protocol? They also have Jerome Ford on the practice squad. But I'm beginning to wonder if we see Conner on the active roster.
From Brandon K:
"In your last mailbag, you talked about no longer being as bullish on Pro Football Focus as you had been in years prior. Do you have any hard and fast rules about source reliability? What did you think about the original content versus when Cris Collinsworth took over, versus when he sold the company to whomever currently owns it?
"The second question is more receiver-specific. I felt like Marvin Harrison Jr.'s story in terms of football production mirrored a lot of Michael Floyd's football production. And while they're off-field lives are vastly different, I do wonder about them, both suffering from what appeared to be a case of the yips. What are your thoughts on these parallels? If there are even any to be had. Thanks!"
I don't know if I looked at PFF a ton pre-Collinsworth, in part because I didn't have access before. It made sense to have a tool that allowed you to have a measurement, especially with players that don't have stats. But I understood that had limitations. I follow enough of the original PFF guys to see how they felt like the newest owners aren't giving enough care to the work these days, so I tend to shy away from it now.
Michael Floyd's issues were off the field. He had some problems, highlighted by his 2016 DUI (after getting a DUI in college.) That ultimately ended his time in Arizona. I think Harrison's off-field is spotless. I just don't know if he has it in him to do what he needs to do in a physical NFL world.
From Cris P:
"Good day, Darren. A couple of weeks ago, I asked about the possibility of getting a look inside the Cardinals' 777. As luck would have it, the aircraft was at Oshkosh, and someone ended up posting a video of the interior on YouTube. I knew the plane had previously been operated by Delta, but for some reason, it never crossed my mind that the interior might still have Delta's original configuration. It makes sense now when I think about it, though. The cost of retrofitting an aircraft like that would be astronomical. I thought I'd pass it along in case other Cardinals fans find it interesting."
It's interesting when people talk about what the interior might be like. I suppose some retrofitting (while expensive) would be cool, but that would likely mean losing some seats, and given how many travel for each game (especially preseason), you need most of those seats in all honesty.
From Ken D:
"Several weeks ago in the win over the Rams we kicked a game winning field goal. Kudos were given to the equipment team for the Cardinals in getting the kicking ball on the field in time for the kick. Can you explain what the kicking ball is and how is it different from the regular ball used in the game? Is there a different kicking ball for field goals as opposed to punts? Just curious!"
So the footballs are the same, they are just prepped differently. Regular game balls are broken in much more, because a new ball is slick and tough to carry/throw. There is a mud involved in the process to get a ball ready to use in a game, as well as brushing off the factory newness, oiling and conditioning. With a K ball, the mud isn't used, and things kickers used to do to get K balls ready -- submerge in water, use high heat or put in a dryer -- aren't allowed anymore.
From Carrie Nieto:
"Larry should never had left."
I am assuming we are talking Fitz?
Are we saying never left the stadium after the Broncos game? Never left the roster? I mean, even Fitz acknowledges he can't play on this level anymore. Fitz has places to go, people to see, business to conduct.
But hey, just remember Fitz's own words: "I started here. I wanted to finish here. And now, my name gets to stay here. I'll be a Cardinal forever."