Cardinals Hope Gardner Minshew Has More Mania In Him As QB1

MINSHEW ADMITTED he wasn't sure what his role might be in Arizona as the season began. Brissett finally got his contract and immediately went back to QB1, and once Beck was drafted in the third round, there has always been one collective eye on when the rookie might get some playing time so the Cardinals can see what he might become.

There was a chance that move might've been directly from Brissett to Beck, with Minshew never getting on the field this season.

"I think that's the battle we all face," Minshew said. "We can't control that. That's not anything in our purview. What can I do? I can show up, be a great teammate and work my butt off. That's all I've been able to do and it's been awesome doing that. Support Jacoby, support the rest of the team. Now there is a change in title, but everything else pretty much stays the same."

Wingard noted the old saying of an athlete who "looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane."

"I think me and Gardner are kind of look-like-Jane-but-play-like-Tarzan guys," said Wingard, who shares Minshew's favor of long hair. "Screw the eye test. The eye test is just an eye test. It's not football, and Gardner knows how to play the game and he knows how to play it damn well."

Shadrick saw a more mature quarterback dissect the Cowboys on Sunday than the one running around making something out of nothing during his rookie days. That's not a surprise this deep into an NFL career.

"Sheesh, a lot (different)," Minshew said. "Didn't even know what you didn't know. Now I know there's things I don't know, I guess. But no, still, just fired up to play ball. Any opportunity is amazing. I remember coming in, sixth-round rookie, I didn't know if I was going to make a team and ended up starting a ton that year. And man, what a blessing. I feel the same way now."