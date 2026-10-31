Cardinals Elevate Yeboah, Harrison-Hunte For Cowboys

DALLAS -- The Cardinals can plan to have four tight ends available on Sunday, although there was a shift in the personnel at No. 4.

On Saturday, the Cardinals elevated Kenny Yeboah from the practice squad for Sunday's game. He likely will slot behind Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins and Teagan Quitoriano.

The Cardinals had used Shawn Bowman, also on the practice squad, as a fourth against the Broncos after Hunter Long was put on IR.

Long is rehabbing and has a chance to return this season.

The Cardinals also elevated defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte for a second straight game from the practice squad.