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Cardinals Elevate Yeboah, Harrison-Hunte For Cowboys

Team can have four tight ends active on Sunday

Oct 31, 2026 at 01:01 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Arizona Cardinals tight end Kenny Yeboah (48) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Kenny Yeboah (48) during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 23, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.

DALLAS -- The Cardinals can plan to have four tight ends available on Sunday, although there was a shift in the personnel at No. 4.

On Saturday, the Cardinals elevated Kenny Yeboah from the practice squad for Sunday's game. He likely will slot behind Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins and Teagan Quitoriano.

The Cardinals had used Shawn Bowman, also on the practice squad, as a fourth against the Broncos after Hunter Long was put on IR.

Long is rehabbing and has a chance to return this season.

The Cardinals also elevated defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte for a second straight game from the practice squad.

Yeboah ended up on IR with a hamstring injury before being waived with an injury settlement. He returned to the practice squad  on Oct. 6.

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