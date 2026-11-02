Jeremiyah Love With New Ankle Issue As Cardinals Offense Catches Injury Bug

Jeremiyah Love has navigated through an ankle injury for the last few weeks and on Sunday, an ankle injury took him out of the 33-30 win against the Cowboys.

But the two were not related.

"This is new," coach Mike LaFleur said. "This is not the left ankle or the right. It's a new portion of the ankle. I'll keep it at that."

LaFleur said he had not talked with Love yet, but added it was higher on the right ankle. The rookie already had a shortened training camp due to a right ankle sprain in the preseason, followed by a left ankle issue that sidelined him for the previous two weeks.

The significant injury hits kept coming for the Cardinals. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne sustained his own right ankle injury and will be out for the foreseeable future. He had testing done on Monday, and put a photo of himself on crutches and a boot on social media. ESPN reported he fractured his tibia.

"It's not looking good," LaFleur said. "Not saying it's the season, but it might be."

Bourne's injury comes only a week after the unit lost Jalen Brooks for the season.

The depth of the offense will continue to be tested with other issues. Running back Bam Knight, exited the game after being hit in the helmet and going into concussion protocol.

Tyler Allgeier and Evan Hull, who was inactive on Sunday, are the only two healthy running backs on the active roster. LaFleur told Arizona Sports that James Conner, on IR, is not ready to return this week.

Wide receiver Reggie Virgil, who exited after colliding with the goal post in the fourth quarter, should be good going forward.