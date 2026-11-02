Jeremiyah Love With New Ankle Issue As Cardinals Offense Catches Injury Bug

Jeremiyah Love has navigated through an ankle injury for the last few weeks and on Sunday, an ankle injury took him out of the 33-30 win against the Cowboys.
But the two were not related.
"This is new," coach Mike LaFleur said. "This is not the left ankle or the right. It's a new portion of the ankle. I'll keep it at that."
LaFleur said he had not talked with Love yet, but added it was higher on the right ankle. The rookie already had a shortened training camp due to a right ankle sprain in the preseason, followed by a left ankle issue that sidelined him for the previous two weeks.
The significant injury hits kept coming for the Cardinals. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne sustained his own right ankle injury and will be out for the foreseeable future. He had testing done on Monday, and put a photo of himself on crutches and a boot on social media. ESPN reported he fractured his tibia.
"It's not looking good," LaFleur said. "Not saying it's the season, but it might be."
Bourne's injury comes only a week after the unit lost Jalen Brooks for the season.
The depth of the offense will continue to be tested with other issues. Running back Bam Knight, exited the game after being hit in the helmet and going into concussion protocol.
Tyler Allgeier and Evan Hull, who was inactive on Sunday, are the only two healthy running backs on the active roster. LaFleur told Arizona Sports that James Conner, on IR, is not ready to return this week.
Wide receiver Reggie Virgil, who exited after colliding with the goal post in the fourth quarter, should be good going forward.
"The goal post took the hit, not Reggie," LaFleur joked. "He had a smile on his face when he was laying there. That's Reggie."
Wide receiver Michael Wilson, who shared after the game that he played through two broken ribs, will continue practicing and attempt to manage the pain.
"This was an injury that, to our knowledge, to Mike's knowledge, to our medical team, that it couldn't get any worse," LaFleur said. "At that point, it's does he want to keep going? You try taking Mike Wilson off the field. You can't."
Last week, Wilson wore a yellow non-contact uniform in practice.
The other notable injury is on the offensive line, a unit that has dealt with their fair share of changes already. On an extra point attempt at the end of the third quarter, left tackle Jayden Williams injured his knee and was on the sidelines for the remainder of the game. Josh Fryar took over. LaFleur mentioned he'll have an update on Williams later in the week.
In a game that featured a quarterback change, a WR1 making a game-tying touchdown grab as he fought through broken ribs, and one healthy running back, it was one of those games many will reflect on down the line.
The attention has shifted towards Seattle, but LaFleur did ponder how his team managed to come away with the victory despite the challenges.
"I thought about it last night a little bit when the adrenaline kind of wore down," LaFleur said. "It was pretty wild. The resilience out of the group was sweet. They just kept battling. They kept fighting. The injury deal, it was wild in terms of what was going on out there. But again, it's football. No one really cares. Next man up and let's ride."