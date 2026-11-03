Jeremiyah Love, Kendrick Bourne Placed On Injured Reserve

The "new" ankle injury of rookie running back Jeremiyah Love will also mean a new length of time missing games.

The first-round pick was placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday after again hurting his right ankle on Sunday against the Cowboys. It had been Love's first game back after missing two while resting a different ankle injury.

Love, who should return this season, wasn't the only IR move. No. 2 wide receiver Kendrick Bourne also was put on IR with what was reported to be a broken leg. Coach Mike LaFleur said on Monday the fear was that Bourne's injury was season-ending.

Bourne's spot on the roster was filled with the promotion of rookie wide receiver Harrison Wallace III from the practice squad.

The Cardinals also re-signed veteran tight end Rivaldo Fairweather to the practice squad. Fairweather, who had been with the team in training camp, replaces practice squad tight end Kenny Yeboah, who was elevated for Sunday's game but was put on IR/Practice Squad on Tuesday.

The Cardinals released defensive lineman Cam Horsley from the practice squad as well.

Love had nine carries for 23 yards before getting hurt against the Cowboys. The ankle injury is the third ankle issue he has had since the preseason started. In six games this season, Love has 268 yards on 76 carries, 3.5 yards per attempt.

Tyler Allgeier will go back to being the Cardinals' top running back, after rushing for a career-best 147 yards on only 11 carries in Dallas. Bam Knight is in concussion protocol, leaving his status in doubt. Evan Hull is on the roster and will be active, and the Cardinals can elevate Jerome Ford from the practice squad if needed.

James Conner remains on IR and LaFleur said he would not return this week.

The wide receiver room is equally in flux. For a second straight week a top 3 wideout has landed on IR; before Bourne it was Jalen Brooks. WR1 Michael Wilson played with two broken ribs that he must still manage.

Wallace joins Simi Fehoko, Reggie Virgil and Devin Duvernay behind Wilson.