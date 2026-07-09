After Challenging Season, Outside Linebackers Are 'Clicking' In Jordan Burch's Eye

The outside linebacker room has not changed much since the end of the 2025 season.
However, there's a clear difference in the eyes of Jordan Burch.
"I wouldn't say pressure, but I can feel at practice that everybody is putting it together," he said. "From last year to this year, we're clicking, laughing together, helping each other out on the field. I feel like we'll do a lot better this year coming up."
There is no question that a step up from the unit is needed if the Cardinals want to win more games in 2026. Last year, the Cardinals were tied for 28th with 30 sacks and received much of its production from Josh Sweat, who finished his first season with the Cardinals with a career-high 12 sacks.
It's finding that piece opposite of Sweat that the team hopes it finds throughout training camp. There was talk about adding an edge rusher during the draft, but after David Bailey was selected by the Jets, the Cardinals took running back Jeremiyah Love with the third pick.
But there is belief within the current room.
"I think we have a group that it's a good mix of guys that are experienced and have played a lot," general manager Monti Ossenfort said after the draft. "We have to find a way to put them in the best position. Obviously (we are) always going to look to add and increase and raise the talent level, but it just didn't work out that way to add to that group over the last three days."
Nick Rallis values the versatility guys like Zaven Collins and Baron Browning bring to the table as they would occasionally drop into coverage when they aren't rushing the quarterback. Like Collins and Browning, Burch also would play zone defense, which was an adjustment from his last season in college.
"I know what to prep for," Burch said. "This offseason I know how to look at my old plays, and I can call my coach and ask him from last year to this year what does he want to see on the field."
It's unclear how different Rallis' defense will look compared to the previous three seasons with Jonathan Gannon by his side. Outside linebackers will likely still be asked to do a lot in coverage, but the spotlight will be on the unit and if it can disrupt the quarterback.
Burch is one of the guys under the light, as is BJ Ojulari, who is going into his fourth season. Coming off a lengthy ACL recovery, Ojulari saw action in eight games and only recorded one sack.
Starting on Thursday, Ojulari is expected to be in Las Vegas at the Sack Summit. It's an annual gathering, hosted by Maxx Crosby, Von Miller, and Cam Jordan, bringing together the best pass rushers in the game.
"They will tell you what they were thinking on their rush moves and what their mindset is like," said defensive lineman Darius Robinson, who had been a participant in the previous two summers. "They will share information. Nobody is really gatekeeping. As long as you can listen and think 'how can I apply this to my game,' it'll be super beneficial."
A step in Ojulari's development would be encouraging as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. It would also be a positive sign if Burch could take that second year leap.
Ossenfort opted to run it back with the core outside linebacker unit, and to Burch, it's a sign of commitment.
"I feel like they trust our group and our progress coming into this new season," he said. "I feel like we've been getting better every day, and it shows out on the field and in the film room. I think they trust us a little bit more."