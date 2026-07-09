After Challenging Season, Outside Linebackers Are 'Clicking' In Jordan Burch's Eye

The outside linebacker room has not changed much since the end of the 2025 season.

However, there's a clear difference in the eyes of Jordan Burch.

"I wouldn't say pressure, but I can feel at practice that everybody is putting it together," he said. "From last year to this year, we're clicking, laughing together, helping each other out on the field. I feel like we'll do a lot better this year coming up."

There is no question that a step up from the unit is needed if the Cardinals want to win more games in 2026. Last year, the Cardinals were tied for 28th with 30 sacks and received much of its production from Josh Sweat, who finished his first season with the Cardinals with a career-high 12 sacks.

It's finding that piece opposite of Sweat that the team hopes it finds throughout training camp. There was talk about adding an edge rusher during the draft, but after David Bailey was selected by the Jets, the Cardinals took running back Jeremiyah Love with the third pick.

But there is belief within the current room.

"I think we have a group that it's a good mix of guys that are experienced and have played a lot," general manager Monti Ossenfort said after the draft. "We have to find a way to put them in the best position. Obviously (we are) always going to look to add and increase and raise the talent level, but it just didn't work out that way to add to that group over the last three days."

Nick Rallis values the versatility guys like Zaven Collins and Baron Browning bring to the table as they would occasionally drop into coverage when they aren't rushing the quarterback. Like Collins and Browning, Burch also would play zone defense, which was an adjustment from his last season in college.