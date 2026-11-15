Andrew Wingard, Roy Lopez Active For Rams Game

The good news is that the Cardinals will have safety Andrew Wingard and cornerback Max Melton in the secondary on Sunday against the Rams, as well as Roy Lopez and Darius Robinson on the defensive line.
All had been questionable to play.
But half the Cardinals' inactive list are offensive linemen: center Hjalte Froholdt, backup center Jon Gaines II, and left tackle Jayden Williams. That means third-stringer Hayden Conner will play center for the first time in a regular season game. Third-string left tackle Josh Fryar also gets another start. (Williams is filling in for Paris Johnson Jr., already out for the season.)
The Cardinals are starting rookie Carson Beck at quarterback.
The Cardinals' full inactive list:
- QB Joey Aguilar (emergency third QB)
- CB Starling Thomas V
- LB Eku Leota
- OL Jayden Williams (knee)
- OL Jon Gaines II (ankle)
- OL Hjalte Froholdt (concussion)