With First-Round Pick No. 2, Cardinals Take Darius Robinson

There are wants and there are needs when it comes to the NFL draft, and the Cardinals addressed both on the defensive side of the ball Thursday night when they selected defensive lineman Darius Robinson with second of their first-round picks.

Robinson is a disruptive presence right at the point of attack, playing as a defensive end at Missouri. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, he's earned his reputation by being a physical and violent power-based rusher. In his last collegiate season, Robinson finished as first-team All-SEC and led the team in sacks (8.5) and tackles for loss (14).

"I'm a technician," said Robinson, who was picked 27th overall. "I'm always working on my hands inside, open body rotation, turning my toe at the top of the rush, coming out of my hips. That means whenever I go to a different linemen, I'm the same guy, it's just the step and the timing is a little bit different."

Robinson has been mocked to the Cardinals ever since he rose to the national spotlight during the combine circuit. While at the Senior Bowl, NFL scouts got a taste of what Robinson can bring to the defense, wrapping up the week voted as the "overall practice player of the week" by NFL scouts and executives. He also ran a 4.95 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.

"It felt like they had a plan of action of how they want to use their defensive lineman in their defensive scheme," Robinson said. "I knew (Arizona) was the place for me since the beginning of this process."

Now, the process begins into integrating Robinson into the defense. Having experience as both an interior and edge rusher, he brings a special level of versatility to the defense, a trait general manager Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon repeatedly said they valued.