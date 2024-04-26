Cardinals Select Marvin Harrison Jr. With First Pick

Three quarterbacks went in the top three picks of the draft as expected, leaving every other position to the Cards. They took Harrison over LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze, the other two wideouts considered the top of this year's class.

Nabers went sixth to the Giants, Odunze ninth to the Bears.

There were no serious trade talks, Ossenfort said. The team most likely to move up – the Vikings – did, but only from 11 to 10 and still were able to take J.J. McCarthy. The Broncos took Bo Nix 12th overall, and the Falcons shocked everyone by taking Michael Penix Jr. at 8.

"We were busy on the phone most of the day, teams coming to us," Ossenfort said. "It wasn't a situation where we were looking to move the pick. We were just doing due diligence. "

No defensive players were taken in the first 14 picks of the draft, pushing more choices down toward the Cardinals' second first-round pick at 27.

Not that any of them tempted the Cardinals at 4. The vibe had long been that Harrison, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., was the target. That became clear from the time he visited the Cardinals for a day-long visit to Tempe this spring, following their brief official meeting at the Scouting combine in February.