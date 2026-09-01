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Arizona Cardinals Uniform Schedule for 2026

A look at the fit for every game

Sep 01, 2026 at 12:44 PM
The Cardinals will again wear their Rivalry uniform against the Seahawks, in Week 2.
Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals will again wear their Rivalry uniform against the Seahawks, in Week 2.
WhiteSan uniforms
BlackRed uniforms

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