Arizona Cardinals Uniform Schedule for 2026
A look at the fit for every game
Sep 01, 2026 at 12:44 PM
Coach happy with routine, but wants team to earn primetime slots
Topics include waiver work, Conner future, and Benson's past
Former first-round pick has been electric in brief playing time
RB Hull, OL Pryor also brought back to team
Conner to IR/Return, while club releases Ojulari, Murphy-Bunting
Veteran played with Mike LaFleur for two seasons in L.A.
Running back dealt for future seventh-round pick
Team finishes preseason with 42-38 loss in Green Bay
Outside linebacker has been training camp standout
Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals against the Green Bay Packers on August 28, 2026