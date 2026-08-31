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Cardinals Re-Sign Starling Thomas, 13 Others To Practice Squad

RB Hull, OL Pryor also brought back to team

Aug 31, 2026 at 01:01 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

Cornerback Starling Thomas V, here warming up before the preseason finale in Green Bay, was signed to the Cardinals practice squad on Monday.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback Starling Thomas V, here warming up before the preseason finale in Green Bay, was signed to the Cardinals practice squad on Monday.

Mike LaFleur and Monti Ossenfort had the hard conversations with 34 players on Sunday, letting them know they did not make the 53-man roster.

But it's on days like Monday where those that were cut are given another shot in the NFL.

Cornerback Starling Thomas V, who was coming off an ACL injury, was one of 14 players re-signed to the Cardinals practice squad. The Cardinals have three open spots. Austrian offensive tackle Valentin Senn was granted an exemption as a 17th international practice squad player.

Thomas was one of the players on the bubble competing for a role within a deep cornerback room. Kei'Trel Clark earned the last outside cornerback spot. In his first two seasons with the Cardinals, Thomas had 22 starts in the 29 games he has appeared before tearing his ACL in 2025 training camp.

Evan Hull left a positive impression during the preseason finale against the Packers after rushing for 107 yards on 16 carries. Hull joined the Cardinals at the beginning of the month after he was claimed from the Texans. With the Cardinals trading away Corey Kiner, placing James Conner on the IR-Return list, and only keeping three running backs on the 53-man roster, there's a chance Hull becomes an option to be elevated on game days.

While Hunter Long's acquisition proves he may have gotten the nod over Teagan Quitoriano, the Cardinals added he and fellow tight end Shawn Bowman to the practice squad.

"I think Teagan's done a really good job in terms of what we're trying to get done," LaFleur said. "I think it just adds to that room and gives us a little bit more of an insurance policy with that room."

The Cardinals did not claim any players off waivers on Monday. There is the potential they add someone on Tuesday after further cuts around the league.

Linebacker Owen Pappoe was the only Cardinal to be claimed, headed to Tennessee with the Titans.

The current practice squad list:

  • LB Eugene Asante
  • TE Shawn Bowman
  • DL Cam Horsley
  • RB Evan Hull
  • OL Demontrey Jacobs
  • CB Kalen King
  • OL Matt Pryor
  • TE Teagan Quitoriano
  • LB Cameron Robertson
  • WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
  • CB Starling Thomas V
  • WR Harrison Wallace III
  • DL Damonic Williams
  • OL Valentin Senn

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