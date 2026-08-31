 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Inside Job: Cardinals Counting On Walter Nolen III To Create Mayhem

Former first-round pick has been electric in brief playing time

Aug 31, 2026 at 04:31 PM
Author Image
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Defensive lineman Walter Nolen III battles with the Packers during last week's joint practice in Green Bay.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Defensive lineman Walter Nolen III battles with the Packers during last week's joint practice in Green Bay.

In a world where Aaron Donald has returned to the NFC West, the Cardinals believe in their own version of an interior game wrecker can emerge.

Walter Nolen III showed signs of that last year, in between a calf injury that postponed his debut and a knee injury that curtailed his season. Six games does not a resumé make, and no one is saying Nolen can be Donald-esque.

But if there is going to be a defensive transformation for the Cardinals, Nolen has to be in front. Even he sees that.

"I feel like I'm the heartbeat of the defense," Nolen said. "A lot of times when I am on the field things move a little differently. When I'm on the field, I feel like we're going to kick ass."

That's what Nolen's new coach, Mike LaFleur, said recently, recalling that when he was the Rams offensive coordinator last season, watching the Cardinals defense play with Nolen looked different than the defense without.

LaFleur hasn't had that particular conversation with Nolen, but Nolen noted, "if he's saying that, I want to keep going."

LaFleur knows Donald. He was on the Rams staff for Donald's final season (or, at least, his final season before choosing to come back this week.) He was also on the 49ers staff for four seasons watching the destruction Donald caused.

"You know who the best (defensive back) was in L.A. over the last 10 years?" LaFleur asked. "Aaron Donald."

For LaFleur, talented edge rushers can still be schemed for whether it is motioning to get them off-kilter, or chipping with a back or tight end. The same can't be said for a interior standout, because using a tackle on a three-technique would expose a running back or tight end to one-on-one with a edge.

"When you have those interior guys that not only get it done in the run game, but affect the passer at the clip that Aaron did, the clip that we want with Walt and all our interior guys, it's a massive advantage," LaFleur said.

Center Hjalte Froholdt has played against his share of tough interior guys, including Donald. He's worked against Nolen in practice. "When you have a guy like that in the interior, especially one like we have in Walt, he is a presence. He has a lot of moves and he has a lot of power as well, so he's hard to predict."

Froholdt said Nolen has carried himself differently this year, more mature, after his rough first season. That aligns with Nolen's own analysis that his rookie year was a "wakeup call," a harsh awakening that the game he loves so much could be taken from him without warning.

He took advice about how to take care of his body. He hired a chef (dropping 10 pounds or so, although he smiled and declined to say the foods he misses the most.) He also wanted to attack his knee rehab like he'd attack a quarterback.

One of his biggest lessons learned last year was about patience, Nolen said, and that has served him well. But now, the Cardinals can't wait to see him on the field, messing with the opponents from the inside out.

"I'm stoked to see him out there," Froholdt said, "and wreak some havoc."

CARSON BECK RETURNS; LOVE "PROGRESSING"

Quarterback Carson Beck returned to practice on Monday for the first time since a ribs injury derailed his preseason after the Hall of Fame game.

Asked if running back Jeremiyah Love would be ready for Week 1, LaFleur only would say the rookie is "progressing."

The first injury report of the season won't come out until Sept. 9.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Re-Sign Starling Thomas, 13 Others To Practice Squad

RB Hull, OL Pryor also brought back to team

news

Cardinals Make Moves To Get To Initial 53 On Roster

Conner to IR/Return, while club releases Ojulari, Murphy-Bunting

news

Cardinals Add Tight End With Trade For Hunter Long

Veteran played with Mike LaFleur for two seasons in L.A.

news

Cardinals Begin Roster Moves By Trading Corey Kiner To Patriots

Running back dealt for future seventh-round pick

news

Cardinals On Cusp Hope They Made Good Final Impression Against Packers

Team finishes preseason with 42-38 loss in Green Bay

news

As Cut Day Looms, Eku Leota Hopes To Make Name For Himself

Outside linebacker has been training camp standout

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Packers, Preseason Game No. 4

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals against the Green Bay Packers on August 28, 2026

news

Mike And Matt LaFleur Reunite As Head Coaches For Cardinals-Packers Joint Work

Brothers come together as NFL head coaches for first time

news

Cardinals Pedal To Practice During Memorable Green Bay Tradition

More than 100 fans waited outside the team locker room

news

Cardinals Sign Hjalte Froholdt To 2-Year Extension

Center has started all 51 games in three years with team

news

You've Got Mail: On To The Frozen Tundra Before It Freezes

Topics include Arizona joint practices, Darius reps, and skill depth

Advertising