Inside Job: Cardinals Counting On Walter Nolen III To Create Mayhem

In a world where Aaron Donald has returned to the NFC West, the Cardinals believe in their own version of an interior game wrecker can emerge.
Walter Nolen III showed signs of that last year, in between a calf injury that postponed his debut and a knee injury that curtailed his season. Six games does not a resumé make, and no one is saying Nolen can be Donald-esque.
But if there is going to be a defensive transformation for the Cardinals, Nolen has to be in front. Even he sees that.
"I feel like I'm the heartbeat of the defense," Nolen said. "A lot of times when I am on the field things move a little differently. When I'm on the field, I feel like we're going to kick ass."
That's what Nolen's new coach, Mike LaFleur, said recently, recalling that when he was the Rams offensive coordinator last season, watching the Cardinals defense play with Nolen looked different than the defense without.
LaFleur hasn't had that particular conversation with Nolen, but Nolen noted, "if he's saying that, I want to keep going."
LaFleur knows Donald. He was on the Rams staff for Donald's final season (or, at least, his final season before choosing to come back this week.) He was also on the 49ers staff for four seasons watching the destruction Donald caused.
"You know who the best (defensive back) was in L.A. over the last 10 years?" LaFleur asked. "Aaron Donald."
For LaFleur, talented edge rushers can still be schemed for whether it is motioning to get them off-kilter, or chipping with a back or tight end. The same can't be said for a interior standout, because using a tackle on a three-technique would expose a running back or tight end to one-on-one with a edge.
"When you have those interior guys that not only get it done in the run game, but affect the passer at the clip that Aaron did, the clip that we want with Walt and all our interior guys, it's a massive advantage," LaFleur said.
Center Hjalte Froholdt has played against his share of tough interior guys, including Donald. He's worked against Nolen in practice. "When you have a guy like that in the interior, especially one like we have in Walt, he is a presence. He has a lot of moves and he has a lot of power as well, so he's hard to predict."
Froholdt said Nolen has carried himself differently this year, more mature, after his rough first season. That aligns with Nolen's own analysis that his rookie year was a "wakeup call," a harsh awakening that the game he loves so much could be taken from him without warning.
He took advice about how to take care of his body. He hired a chef (dropping 10 pounds or so, although he smiled and declined to say the foods he misses the most.) He also wanted to attack his knee rehab like he'd attack a quarterback.
One of his biggest lessons learned last year was about patience, Nolen said, and that has served him well. But now, the Cardinals can't wait to see him on the field, messing with the opponents from the inside out.
"I'm stoked to see him out there," Froholdt said, "and wreak some havoc."
CARSON BECK RETURNS; LOVE "PROGRESSING"
Quarterback Carson Beck returned to practice on Monday for the first time since a ribs injury derailed his preseason after the Hall of Fame game.
Asked if running back Jeremiyah Love would be ready for Week 1, LaFleur only would say the rookie is "progressing."
The first injury report of the season won't come out until Sept. 9.