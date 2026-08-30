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Cardinals Add Tight End With Trade For Hunter Long

Veteran played with Mike LaFleur for two seasons in L.A.

Aug 30, 2026 at 08:36 AM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Tight end Hunter Long played for the Rams and then-offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur from 2023-24.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Tight end Hunter Long played for the Rams and then-offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur from 2023-24.

Tip Reiman isn't ready yet, so the Cardinals decided they needed to find another tight end.

That came through a familiar face for coach Mike LaFleur.

The Cardinals traded for Hunter Long on Sunday ahead of final roster cutdown, sending a 2028 sixth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange. The Cards also get back a 2028 seventh-round pick.

Long was a one-time third-round pick by Miami.

The deal is pending Long's passing a physical when he arrives on Arizona.

In 46 career games with the Dolphins, Rams and Jaguars, Long only has 20 receptions. But the 6-foot-5, 243-pounder can help as a blocker, something the Cardinals need at the tight end position with Reiman still coming back from his nasty ankle injury.

LaFleur recently noted how Reiman was the only tight end that could truly "move" opponents as a blocker.

After the trade of running back Corey Kiner on Saturday, the Cardinals had an open roster spot with which to make the Long trade, although the roster deadline approaches.

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