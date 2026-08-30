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Cardinals Make Moves To Get To Initial 53 On Roster

Conner to IR/Return, while club releases Ojulari, Murphy-Bunting

Aug 30, 2026 at 03:11 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Running back James Conner (right) will begin the season on the IR-designated to return list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Running back James Conner (right) will begin the season on the IR-designated to return list, meaning he will miss at least the first four games.

The return of James Conner will take a bit longer.

Among the moves the Cardinals made on Sunday to get to their initial 53-man roster was placing the veteran running back on Injured Reserve/designated to return, meaning Conner will miss at least the first four games of the season as he tries to come back from his serious ankle injury from a season ago.

The Cardinals also released 2023 second-round pick linebacker BJ Ojulari, who struggled to come back from a serious training camp knee injury suffered in 2024. Eku Leota, who had a good camp, made the team.

Veteran cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was also released, a sign that slot starter Garrett Williams is nearing his return to play. Williams was activated recently from the PUP list after coming back from an Achilles injury.

The Cardinals keep three quarterbacks for the first time in a few years, with Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew II and Carson Beck.

For now, the Cardinals have kept seven wide receivers, including return man Devin Duvernay and the trio of Jalen Brooks, Simi Fehoko and rookie Reggie Virgil. Rookie safety Wydett Williams Jr. also makes it through, ending any discussion about him potentially going back to play in college.

The 53 on the roster Sunday are unlikely to be the 53 on the roster come Sept. 13 when the team opens its season in Los Angeles against the Chargers. In fact, the 53 on the roster are unlikely to be the same 53 by the time they get back to practice on Tuesday, after potential waiver claims or other roster machinations.

The Cardinals are third overall in the waiver claim order (behind the Raiders and Jets) and are expected to add a player or two thought that process.

Meanwhile, players subject to waivers would clear by Monday afternoon, allowing teams to build their 16-man practice squad by bringing back some of the players released on Sunday.

The Cardinals return to the practice field on Monday.

The full list of moves:

Released/Waived:

  • LB Eugene Asante
  • S Devyn Bobby
  • TE Shawn Bowman
  • LB Elliott Brown
  • P Jack Browning
  • S Hudson Clark
  • CB Elijah Culp
  • OL Ka'ena De Cambra
  • TE Rivaldo Fairweather
  • DL Cam Horsley
  • RB Evan Hull
  • OL Demontrey Jacobs
  • OL Christian Jones
  • CB Elijah Jones
  • CB Kalen King
  • DL Brodric Martin-Rhodes
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
  • CB Quinton Newsome
  • LB BJ Ojulari
  • S Isaiah Oliver
  • LB Owen Pappoe
  • OL Matt Pryor
  • TE Teagan Quitoriano
  • LB Cam Robertson
  • OL Valentin Senn (expected international exemption)
  • QB Kedon Slovis
  • WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
  • DL Kevion'ta Spears
  • RB Tre Stewart
  • CB Starling Thomas V
  • OL Oli Udoh
  • WR Tre Wallace
  • DL Damonic Williams
  • DL Jonah Williams

Placed on Injured Reserve/Designated to Return:

  • RB James Conner (ankle)
  • DL Zach Carter (knee)

Place on PUP

  • TE Tip Reiman

Waived/Injured

  • S Josh Minkins

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