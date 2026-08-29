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Cardinals Begin Roster Moves By Trading Corey Kiner To Patriots

Running back dealt for future seventh-round pick

Aug 29, 2026 at 01:05 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Running back Corey Kiner rushes upfield in the Cardinals' preseason finale against the Packers on Friday night.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Running back Corey Kiner rushes upfield in the Cardinals' preseason finale against the Packers on Friday night.

The Cardinals must make a significant amount of moves to get to the 53-man roster by Sunday's deadline, but they started the effort on Saturday with a trade.

Running back Corey Kiner was dealt to the New England Patriots for a 2028 seventh-round draft pick, alleviating at least one decision in the stuffed running back room.

The trade is pending Kiner passing a physical.

Kiner was unlikely to make the 53-man roster, but he was a strong practice squad candidate.

The Cardinals are expected to have Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight in the running back room, and James Conner -- who has yet to go through a full practice in camp -- another possibility.

Evan Hull, who has looked good since signing in camp and had 107 yards rushing against the Packers in Friday's preseason finale, could be a choice for the practice squad spot that Kiner might've taken. Depending on Conner's situation, Hull could also potentially sneak on to the roster.

Kiner led the Cardinals with 39 rushing attempts in the preseason, finishing with 180 yards, a 4.6 per carry average. He had two touchdowns.

The Patriots are set at the top of the depth chart with Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, but have been seeking a No. 3 back throughout the preseason without much settled.

Teams must have their rosters down to 53 by 3 p.m. Arizona time on Sunday.

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