You've Got Mail: Laboring Toward Labor Day Break

We have arrived in preseason purgatory week. You know, after cuts and preseason games, but not quite to Week 1. The roster is still in flux a bit. The mailbag is your one constant. Don't forget to send a question for a future mailbag with at least a first name and last initial.
From James L:
"Darren, it's bothering me the Cardinals didn't get at least one guy off of waivers, especially on defense. There wasn't anyone they wanted? There wasn't anyone they thought could help? Make me understand."
In the first round of waiver options, apparently not. There is a chance of a guy later today, but who knows what the Cardinals think of these guys on the street. Especially since they have been, as we know, released from another 53-man roster.
Waiver claims are important, but they always have to be viewed through the prism of whether bringing in that guy over an incumbent is better. Is he potentially a better player? Maybe. He also hasn't been in your system, he hasn't been on the team, he hasn't been in the building. There is an acclimation process. That doesn't include the fact that teams are loathe to cut good players, so at least one team moved on from the guy.
From Kish Moreland:
"Hi Darren. This question might be answered by the time the next mailbag comes, but is there a chance James Connor doesn't make the team? I was thinking about it, and JC is arguably the third RB on the team. Not only has he not been healthy all camp, but depth RBs need to play special teams. I would hate to lose the guy because he's been so great over his tenure, his a locker room leader, and is very close to setting some all time AZ RB records, but the math isn't looking great."
You were right, the question was answered by the time we got to the next mailbag. Conner is on the team, albeit on IR and needing to miss at least four games before he can be activated. The move here buys Conner time to get right.
Mike LaFleur on Conner's situation: "He's not far off. But it was in the best interest of the player and the organization to give him a little bit more time. I don't overly ask him -- you just know. Again, he's earned that right."
Conner is third behind Love and Allgeier. Knight is a much different back than Conner too. But the way it goes for that position these days, at some point, the math says Conner will be needed.
From Jack S:
"From what we've seen so far, Mike LaFleur's offense looks like it's going to be electric. The defense not so much. My question for you is what you believe the problem is defensively. I'm sure it's a combination of things but what is the biggest issue?"
If there is a "biggest" issue, I usually lean toward talent level. Coaching matters. Of course it does, and especially in football. But I definitely subscribe to the theory that "it's the Jimmys and Joes not the X's and O's" that ultimately wins games.
In the Cardinals' case, they have a lot of young players on defense, draft picks, that need to take a big step forward. They don't all have to be Pro Bowlers, but the team has invested a lot into defensive talent in the draft. You need it to produce consistently. They believe that can happen.
(I'm sorry, not putting a lot into preseason results, good or bad. I think the offense can be good but I'm not sure it's putting up 35 a game, and I don't think the defense is going to be melting down. So many of those players who were out there just aren't going to be the guys on the field.)
From Mark N:
"Hey Darren! Could you please tell me exactly how Trey Benson fell off the planet? He was looking pretty solid, then not so much as a word or an explanation about him since early training camp. And what about Ojulari?"
Benson is still very much on this planet. Heck, he's still in the building, now residing on IR. But with Benson, it was simple: It's tough to make the team from the training room. And Benson has just been hurt a lot. Add in the impressive camp Bam Knight had, the additions of Love and Allgeier, and the locker room presence of Conner, and the math was tough. Especially when Benson's knee wouldn't respond.
Ojulari had similar problems. That knee he wrecked in training camp of 2024 never really recovered to pre-injury status. No fault of his.
LaFleur on Ojulari after cutting him: ""I feel for BJ. If you guys saw the work that he put in behind the scenes to try to get back to the level that he knows he's capable of, you'd root for him too. His journey and his story's not over. But that was a rough injury that he went through."
From Santino Vega:
"Please ask the following question if ever you get the chance: Has the team considered moving Darius Robinson to standup outside pass rusher? I promise you Darren it's not a dumb question. He was unstoppable in 1-on-1 pass rush drills at the Senior Bowl. He's not a power guy, He is 100 percent a finesse, speed-rusher type."
I would have to go back to see who he was facing in the Senior Bowl drills, but Darius has never struck me as a guy who would flourish on the edge. For one, there are going to be times -- not many, but some -- when he would need to drop. That said, I can ask the question at some point.
From Tom Mosher:
"What are your thoughts on Eku Leota and his chances for staying on the 53-man roster this year?"
Another question that came in before the roster was announced, and obviously, at this point, Leota made the roster over BJ Ojulari. I really liked the preseason Leota put together, but staying on the roster is a different thing. If there are moves to make, you would think Leota might end up in that bucket of guys who could move down to the practice squad if you need a spot. That said, the guy has worked hard to get to where he is.
From Josh W:
"Hi Darren, what would need to happen for you to consider this season a success? The division and schedule look pretty daunting."
Josh ... Weinfuss?
Probably not.
What would I need to see to have it be a success? I want to see the offense glide around the field in a reasonable facsimile to what we saw in preseason. I need to see the defense give the offense a chance. I want the team to be buttoned up in their operation, like Mike LaFleur has talked about.
What that all means in victories, I don't know. What it means in draft order, I don't know. The schedule is difficult. But what does this team look like competing against that schedule?
From Kenyon Carlson:
"Hi Darren! I read your response to another Cards fan who was asking about the comments platform having been taken offline. You responded, 'We are in the process of vetting and adding a new platform for comments. Not sure how long it will take, but we are efforting.'
I'm curious, as is probably many other Cards regular posters, was this issue something that you saw coming or did it take you by surprise? I'm curious why you're seeking another platform. Will everybody's history be eliminated if you go to a new platform?"
No, we did not know it was coming. There will be a new platform because that is what the NFL has moved to, and it would take too many gymnastics to try and use the old platform on the NFL backend. As for history, yes, I would guess a new platform would mean new history.
I'll let everyone know the progress, but I don't have a timeline.