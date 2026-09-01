You've Got Mail: Laboring Toward Labor Day Break

From Kish Moreland:

"Hi Darren. This question might be answered by the time the next mailbag comes, but is there a chance James Connor doesn't make the team? I was thinking about it, and JC is arguably the third RB on the team. Not only has he not been healthy all camp, but depth RBs need to play special teams. I would hate to lose the guy because he's been so great over his tenure, his a locker room leader, and is very close to setting some all time AZ RB records, but the math isn't looking great."

You were right, the question was answered by the time we got to the next mailbag. Conner is on the team, albeit on IR and needing to miss at least four games before he can be activated. The move here buys Conner time to get right.

Mike LaFleur on Conner's situation: "He's not far off. But it was in the best interest of the player and the organization to give him a little bit more time. I don't overly ask him -- you just know. Again, he's earned that right."