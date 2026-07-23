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As Cardinals Return To Training Camp, Jacoby Brissett Returns To Practice

Quarterback contract talks ongoing with team

Published: Jul 23, 2026 at 04:25 PM Updated: Jul 23, 2026 at 08:50 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Jacoby Brissett throws a pass during Thursday's initial Cardinals camp practice at State Farm Stadium.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Jacoby Brissett throws a pass during Thursday's initial Cardinals camp practice at State Farm Stadium.

Early in July, a couple of weeks ahead of training camp, Cardinals veteran Budda Baker tweeted in part, "let's just get it done!"

The safety didn't mention who he was talking about, but it was clear it was the ongoing conversation with quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the team about a potential raise in salary. Baker acknowledged that Thursday, before the first practice of training camp and the first time Brissett had practiced since the end of last season.

"Getting close to camp, I'm getting a little itchy, and you know, some things were slightly said," Baker said with a grin. "That's just how I am."

Brissett's contract has not changed. But coach Mike LaFleur said the talks were ongoing and "productive." Asked why Brissett was now going to practice, LaFleur said "he's here, he's under contract, and it's the first day of practice."

"Right now," LaFleur added, "it's just getting him up to speed."

Brissett did not take part in the voluntary work of the offseason, and while he appeared at mandatory minicamp, he did not take part in the lone practice.

"At the end of the day I want all of our players to get theirs and all of our players to be in the building, able to practice and able to get better because the only way you get better is practicing," Baker said. "I didn't know Jacoby was practicing today but that's a great thing.

"The team is the priority at the end of the day. That's what matters most. No matter what any player says, he just wants the team to be good and ultimately win games. I think Jacoby did a great job last year. I know we didn't get the wins we wanted, but I think he held command of the offense at a high level."

During the offseason, Gardner Minshew II took the first-team reps with Brissett absent. Rookie Carson Beck is also vying for time, while Kedon Slovis rounds out the depth chart.

Brissett figures to be the expected starter when the regular season opens – the reason he is looking for a bump in pay. LaFleur was asked if he would describe his quarterback situation as a competition.

"I'd describe it as Practice One on July 23rd," LaFleur answered.

Brissett not only got in regular work during practice but stayed after, lofting long passes into the end zone to Michael Wilson and rookie Harrison Wallace III. He was not available for comment.

"I've bounced around the league and snapped to a lot of different people," center Hjalte Froholdt said. "I think it comes down to, I have to worry about what I am doing. There are a lot of things I'm not involved in. So I worry about what I can do and whoever is behind me (at QB), have a good relationship with them."

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