Carson Beck Signs Rookie Contract With Cardinals

Whether or not Carson Beck starts games at quarterback this season for the Cardinals remains TBD.

But the first step -- getting him under contract -- was accomplished Wednesday morning.

As the Cardinals reported for training camp, the third-round pick signed his rookie four-year deal at the Dignity Health Training Center, the last of the team's draft class to do so.

"It's pretty cool," Beck said. "(Signing) is part of it. I've been here, so I have been part of the team. But now it's official."

The quarterback room is now completely under contract, although presumed starter Jacoby Brissett wants a raise. NFL Network reported Brissett and the Cardinals both agree that should happen, although the two sides have not agreed on what that salary should be.

Aside from Beck and Brissett, the Cardinals have both Gardner Minshew II and Kedon Slovis on the depth chart. With Brissett skipping the voluntary offseason work, it was the veteran Minshew who took first-team reps in the spring.

The assumption is that at some point, Beck will get a chance to start some games as the Cardinals continue to seek their long-term quarterback answer. Coach Mike LaFleur said at the end of minicamp that at that point, the team wasn't yet thinking of QB1, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett emphasized Beck won't play until he was "ready."

The Cardinals hold their first practice Thursday at State Farm Stadium. The first practice open to the public is Friday.