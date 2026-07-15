Eleven Sports Media, Arizona Cardinals Partner To Drive Impact For Local Businesses

Eleven Sports Media has announced a landmark partnership with the Arizona Cardinals, further expanding its US portfolio and reinforcing its position as a global leader in small business empowerment within professional sports. The agreement also marks a significant milestone for Eleven, becoming its 10th NFL partnership.

At the heart of the partnership is the launch of a dedicated Arizona Cardinals Small Business Partner Program, designed to connect local businesses with the Cardinals through premium gameday exposure, digital activation, and experiential opportunities. Participating small businesses will gain access to high-impact inventory inside State Farm Stadium, including LED ribbon exposure and video board spotlights, alongside a comprehensive suite of digital and social media opportunities.

In addition, Eleven will deliver a robust program of networking and hospitality experiences, including exclusive events at State Farm Stadium, access to training camp, and year-round B2B engagement opportunities, driving clear commercial value for participating small businesses.

This broader commercial and technology investment is complemented by a strong commitment to community impact, with supporting Cardinals Climb, the marquee fundraising event of the Arizona Cardinals Foundation - which brings together fans, families, and partners to support organizations serving Arizona's special needs community.

"This partnership with the Arizona Cardinals marks our 10th NFL partnership and represents a major milestone in Eleven's continued expansion across the U.S.," said Lucy Crozier, Eleven's VP of US Partnership Development. "From day one, the Cardinals have demonstrated a genuine commitment to supporting their local community, and learning more about initiatives such as Cardinals Climb has reinforced our shared ambition to make a meaningful impact.

"The strength of our collaboration with the Cardinals' commercial team has been instrumental in shaping a program designed to deliver real, lasting impact for the local business community."

With activation set to begin ahead of the upcoming NFL season, the partnership will see Eleven and the Arizona Cardinals work closely to deliver a best-in-class small business ecosystem, combining in-venue exposure, digital reach, and community engagement.

"Arizona is one of the fastest-growing and dynamic markets in the country, fueled by a thriving small business community that plays a critical role in our state's economy," said Cardinals Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Walls. "This partnership with Eleven Sports Media gives local businesses a powerful new platform to grow by harnessing the reach and passion of the Arizona Cardinals. We're proud to make the power of the Cardinals brand more accessible and help small businesses build stronger connections with fans, customers and communities across the state."