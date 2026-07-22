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Rookie Kaleb Proctor Placed On IR, Ending His Season

Cardinals sign DL Izzard to take spot on roster

Jul 22, 2026 at 11:01 AM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor takes part in a drill during workouts in May.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor takes part in a drill during workouts in May.

When fourth-round rookie Kaleb Proctor hurt his knee during offseason work, coach Mike LaFleur said the team feared he could miss significant time.

Those concerns were cemented on Wednesday, as the team placed the defensive lineman on Injured Reserve, sidelining Proctor for the 2026 season.

The Cardinals signed defensive lineman Coziah Izzard to take Proctor's spot on the roster. Izzard, undrafted out of Penn State in 2025, spent time with the Chiefs and Saints last season.

The defensive line room still has plenty of candidates for playing time even with Proctor's situation. Former first-round picks Walter Nolen III and Darius Robinson lead a group that includes Dante Stills, L.J. Collier, Roy Lopez in a return to the desert, and nose tackle Andrew Billings.

The Cardinals reported to camp on Wednesday, with practice beginning on Thursday.

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